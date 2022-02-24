Henry Schein announces support for inaugural Women in DSO event, "Empower and Grow 2022."

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC), the world’s largest provider of health care solutions to office-based dental and medical practitioners, announced today that it is a founding sponsor of Women in DSO®, the official nonprofit organization supporting the empowerment and growth of women leaders in dental support organizations (DSOs). Through this relationship, the Company is supporting the inaugural Women in DSO® event, “Empower and Grow 2022,” on March 9-11, 2022, at the Aria Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

Henry Schein is sponsoring the event’s keynote speaker, Bonnie St. John, the first African American to win medals in the Winter Olympic competition, collecting a silver and two bronze medals at the 1984 Winter Paralympics in Innsbruck, Austria. In addition to being a Paralympic athlete, Ms. St. John graduated with honors from Harvard, won a Rhodes Scholarship, and was appointed by President Bill Clinton as a director of the White House National Economic Council. She will be presenting on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at 4:30 PM Pacific Time. This support reflects the Company’s ongoing commitment to elevate female leadership, embrace inclusion, and celebrate the successful achievement of women in dentistry.

“As a founding sponsor of Women in DSO® and as part of Henry Schein’s dedication to helping catalyze innovative change for the industries we serve, we are excited to support the inaugural Women in DSO® event by sponsoring the keynote speaker, Bonnie St. John,” said AJ Caffentzis, President of the U.S. Dental Group at Henry Schein. “At Henry Schein, we recognize the importance of women in leadership and diversity and inclusion, and by partnering with Women in DSO® we are strengthening our commitment to empowering women in the dental industry.”

Henry Schein will also deliver a leadership session titled, “Finding Your Voice,” led by Jackie Miller, President and CEO of Bespoken Partners, on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at 11:00 AM Pacific Time. The interactive session will provide techniques on how to communicate powerfully and purposefully in a professional setting. In addition to the event, the Company will support women throughout the industry through strategic networking opportunities, professional mentorship, specialized education, and a growing network of resources. Furthermore, Kathleen Titus, Business Development Director for Strategic Accounts at Henry Schein, will serve as a founding board member of Women in DSO, representing the Company.

“Women in dentistry have continued to make countless contributions and innovations in the dental industry,” said Ms. Titus. “We support women leaders in this field, and by collaborating with Women in DSO®, we have the opportunity to further our efforts in recognizing the current and future women leaders in DSOs.”

Henry Schein continues to provide a speaking platform for women leaders through its Women’s Leadership Network, the Company’s first Employee Resource Group with a mission to provide a forum that empowers, develops, and connects a network of women to drive business success.

“On behalf of all of us at Women in DSO®, we are excited to have Henry Schein as a founding partner and sponsor of our keynote speaker at the inaugural Women in DSO® event,” says Dr. Aman Kaur, Women in DSO® Founder and Board President. “Their valuable resources, industry footprint, and track record of empowering leaders in dentistry will help us continue to elevate women leaders in the DSO space.”

At the inaugural Women in DSO® event, attendees will have access to professional coaching sessions, headshot and brand-building workshops, DSO leader panels and sessions, networking events, introduction to the WinDSO internship program, scholarship opportunities, and more. For more information about the event, keynotes, and other speakers, please click here.

About Women in DSO®

Founded with the passionate mission to highlight and support contributions of women in Dental Support Organizations, this nonprofit organization was created in 2020 to provide a platform to advance women leadership via empowered networking, mentorship, and progressive programs highlighting, strengthening, and supporting contributions of the many bright women leaders in DSO. Learn more about membership at womenindso.org.

About Henry Schein, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With more than 21,600 Team Schein Members worldwide, the Company's network of trusted advisors provides more than 1 million customers globally with more than 300 valued solutions that help improve operational success and clinical outcomes. Our Business, Clinical, Technology, and Supply Chain solutions help office-based dental and medical practitioners work more efficiently so they can provide quality care more effectively. These solutions also support dental and medical laboratories, government and institutional health care clinics, as well as other alternate care sites.

Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 120,000 branded products and Henry Schein private-brand products in stock, as well as more than 180,000 additional products available as special-order items.

A FORTUNE 500 Company and a member of the S&P 500® index, Henry Schein is headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and has operations or affiliates in 32 countries and territories. The Company's sales reached $12.4 billion in 2021, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 12.5 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995.

For more information, visit Henry Schein at www.henryschein.com, Facebook.com/HenrySchein, Instagram.com/HenrySchein, and Twitter.com/HenrySchein.