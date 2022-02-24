Rio Grande Valley FC Toros and Reliant Unveil New Uniforms to Kick Off 2022 Season

For the second consecutive year, retail electricity provider Reliant is the official kit partner for the Rio Grande Valley FC Toros and will be giving away replicas of the new jerseys to the first 1,000 fans at the first game of the season. (Photo: Business Wire)

EDINBURG, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Rio Grande Valley FC (RGV FC) unveiled today the primary home kit, also known as the players’ jerseys, at an exclusive event to kick off the 2022 United Soccer League (USL) Championship season. For the second consecutive year, retail electricity provider Reliant is the official kit partner for the Toros and will offer replicas of the new jerseys to fans at the season opener.

The Toros will kick off the 2022 USL Championship season on Saturday, March 12 at 7:30 p.m. CST as they host the Oakland Roots SC, out of California. Reliant and the Toros will be giving away replicas of the new jerseys to the first 1,000 fans at the first game of the season.

“We are thankful to partner with Reliant once again this season to unveil our much-anticipated 2022 gameday kits, which is an exciting moment for our club and fans each year,” said Hondo Candelaria, vice president of the Rio Grande Valley FC.

After years of supporting organizations in the Rio Grande Valley, Reliant teamed up with the RGV FC to expand their engagement in the community. Reliant and RGV FC will also partner on unique fan experiences throughout the season.

“Reliant is proud to support this local organization that is continuously making a positive impact in the Rio Grande Valley,” said Leanne Schneider, Director of Community Relations, Reliant. “At Reliant, we focus on supporting organizations and causes important to our communities, and RGV FC is leading the way in the valley. We are thrilled to offer fans the opportunity to match their favorite athletes with replica jerseys.”

RGV FC Chief Revenue Officer Travis Watkins also expressed his excitement about the partnership.

“The support of businesses in our community is imperative and something for which we are incredibly grateful,” Watkins said. “We look forward to a successful season and cannot wait to see both fans and players sporting the new jerseys.”

To get in on the fun, season and single game tickets are available at www.RGVFC.com.

