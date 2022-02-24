Toronto Raptors’ Pascal Siakam and Dalano Banton Headline Campaign Featuring Canadian Collaborators to Launch Collection With The Bay

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, two undeniably Canadian brands, The Bay and the Toronto Raptors, announced the drop of their first streetwear collaboration: A Capsule for Change. United in a shared commitment, this exclusive made-in-Canada capsule collection represents more than just style: 100 per cent of net proceeds will support Hudson’s Bay Charter for Change, a Hudson’s Bay Foundation initiative to accelerate racial equity in Canada. Toronto Raptors’ Power Forward Pascal Siakam and Small Forward Dalano Banton will headline the collection campaign which also features nine Canadian collaborators, each representing their unique style and love of basketball. The campaign debuts today and on the court during The Bay’s venue takeover night at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto in March.

The campaign combines the worlds of sport, style and individual expression - asking collaborators the change they want to see for a more equitable Canada. The roster features Canadian talent, each with a unique association to basketball, including Cree founder of Prime Basketball Development, Michael Linklater; Raptors ‘Superfan’ Nav Bhatia and his daughter Tia Bhatia, a philanthropist and social media influencer; the ambassadors of Hijabi Ballers, a non-profit organization that champions Muslim girls and women to participate in sports; content creator and Director of Women’s Strategy for SoleSavy, Anna Bediones; and Abel Berhane and Basma Berih, two members of MLSE LaunchPad.

“One of the most valuable lessons we’re taught in basketball is to work as a team to achieve our goals. When we win, we win together. This also applies in life off the court. We need to work together to advance racial equity, and I am proud to work with an organization dedicated to doing this important work in Canada,” says Pascal Siakam.

“Change is an effort on all levels. It begins with the individual and grows into a collective. My hope for the future, with respect to change, with respect to the next generation, is that they will understand the importance of the contributions of First Nations People,” shared Michael Linklater.

“Growing up in Toronto, I was surrounded by so much diversity and cultures and I think that’s what makes the city so inspiring - the ability to express who you are through your values, passions, traditions, and style. I’m truly inspired by the message behind this collaboration - to stand as a united front with a shared vision that will positively impact communities for generations to come,” says Dalano Banton.

“Pascal and Dalano are both world-class athletes but their influence transcends the basketball court. As arbiters of style, who share our vision of advancing racial equity and opportunity in Canada, we know this match-up will resonate with Canadians,” says Iain Nairn, President & CEO at The Bay. “We are thrilled to launch this unique collaboration with this incredible talent, and drive positive change that will have lasting impact in our communities.”

The Bay x Toronto Raptors five-piece collaboration delivers street to courtside style staples, with fleece melange hoodies for women and men, a full-zip track jacket and coordinating joggers—with each piece featuring embroidered design elements of HBC’s iconic stripes and the Toronto Raptors logo. The limited-edition collection is available on TheBay.com and in select Hudson’s Bay stores beginning today.

The Bay x Toronto Raptors collaboration is part of the retailer’s partnerships with the Toronto Raptors and the National Basketball Association as Official Style Partner of the Toronto Raptors.

ABOUT THE BAY

Through a digital-first, purpose-driven lens, The Bay helps Canadians live their best style of life. The Bay operates thebay.com featuring Marketplace, one of the largest premium life & style digital platforms in Canada, with a seamless connection to a network of 85 Hudson's Bay stores. The Bay has established a reputation for quality and style through an unrivalled assortment of products and categories including fashion, home, beauty, food concepts and more. Follow us on our social media channels: Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok.

The Bay and Hudson’s Bay operate under the HBC brand portfolio. Founded in 1670, HBC is North America’s oldest company. The signature stripes are a registered trademark of HBC.

ABOUT HUDSON’S BAY FOUNDATION

Hudson’s Bay Foundation is a registered charity, working to address racial inequality by investing in education, employment and empowerment opportunities for Indigenous Peoples, Black People and People of Colour. In 2021, Hudson’s Bay Foundation launched the Hudson’s Bay Charter for Change, committing $30 million over 10 years to accelerate racial equity in communities across Canada. By partnering with organisations doing critical work under its three pillars, Hudson's Bay Foundation provides funding for programs and initiatives driving meaningful and sustainable change.