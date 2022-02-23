Harbor America Celebrates 25 Years In Business and Fourth Anniversary with Vensure Employer Services

KINGWOOD, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Harbor America, a nationally-recognized professional employer organization, celebrated 25 years in business since its founding and a fourth partnership anniversary with Vensure Employer Services, the nation’s fastest-growing professional employer organization.

“We started Harbor America to develop a PEO that created trust with businesses and employees through an extension of professional services, enhanced benefit options, and exceptional customer service,” said Harbor America CEO Doug Lowery. “As we serviced a majority of blue-collar industries, we saw an opportunity in gray and white-collar industries, but we needed the help to do so.”

Doug Lowery began his professional career in trucking and logistics. Lowery served in executive management of major corporations, startup operations, and sales and marketing throughout his career. Placing a high value on the American worker, Harbor America was created to support day-to-day business operations by providing organizations with benefits, support, and services to foster better places to work. Lowery’s vast range of business experience shaped him to be an innovative leader in the PEO industry, and in 1997, Lowery was named president of Harbor America.

Harbor America merged with Vensure Employer Services in 2018. The goal of the partnership was to bridge the gap between predominantly manual labor industry needs with the tools and services to support clerical, administrative, and managerial industries. Implementation of the tools and services extended from Vensure, Harbor America has evolved over the years to serve the gray and white-collar markets successfully.

“We are very pleased with our partnership with Vensure, which has allowed us to expand our services and opportunities to serve our clients with greater depth and care. We look forward to continued success, growth, and partnership with like-minded businesses and continue our dedicated employee-first approach that has solidified Harbor America as a leader in its industry,” said Lowery.

About Vensure Employer Services

Vensure Employer Services, is a privately owned professional employer organization (PEO) headquartered in Chandler, Arizona. As the nation’s fastest-growing PEO, with over 432,000 worksite employees, Vensure uses industry-leading technology to offer complete, end-to-end solutions for outsourced payroll, human resources, benefits, risk management, and workers’ compensation services. Vensure is committed to helping thousands of clients manage, nurture, and grow their business by providing employee and employer-related administration services. To learn more, visit https://vensure.com/.

A subsidiary of Vensure Employer Services, Harbor America provides integrated services to effectively manage critical human resource responsibilities and employer risks for their clients. Harbor America delivers these services by establishing and maintaining a co-employer relationship with the employees at the client’s work site and by contractually assuming certain employer rights, responsibilities, and risk.