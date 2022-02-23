First Trust Announces Shareholder Approval of New Investment Sub-Advisory Agreement with First Trust Capital Management L.P. for First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF

WHEATON, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--First Trust Advisors L.P. (“FTA”) announced today that the shareholders of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSE Arca: MARB) (the “Fund”) voted at the special meeting of shareholders to approve a new investment sub-advisory agreement (the “New Agreement”) among the Fund, FTA and First Trust Capital Management L.P. (“FTCM”), an affiliate of FTA.

On November 5, 2021, the entity formerly known as Vivaldi Holdings LLC (“Vivaldi Holdings”), which was the parent company of the Fund’s investment sub-advisor (formerly known as Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC (“VAM”)), and First Trust Capital Partners, LLC (“FTCP”), an affiliate of the Advisor, announced the creation of a joint venture, First Trust Capital Solutions L.P. (“FTCS”). In connection with the creation of this joint venture, substantially all of the equity of VAM was transferred to FTCS (the “Transaction”), effective as of November 1, 2021. In addition, VAM converted to a Delaware limited partnership and changed its name to First Trust Capital Management L.P. (“FTCM”). Further, Vivaldi Holdings converted to a Delaware limited partnership and changed its name to VFT Holdings LP (“VFT Holdings”). FTCS is owned 50% by VFT Holdings II LP (which is owned by VFT Holdings and certain other parties) and 50% by FTCP. The Transaction operated as an “assignment” (as defined in the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”)), resulting in the automatic termination of the Fund’s investment sub-advisory agreement with VAM as of November 1, 2021.

As the investment sub-advisor to the Fund, FTCM is responsible for the selection and ongoing monitoring of the securities in the Fund’s investment portfolio. The Fund’s portfolio managers remain the same.

FTA has served as the Fund’s investment advisor since the Fund’s inception. FTA is a federally registered investment advisor and serves as the Funds' investment advisor. FTA and its affiliate First Trust Portfolios L.P. ("FTP"), a FINRA registered broker-dealer, are privately-held companies that provide a variety of investment services. FTA has collective assets under management or supervision of approximately $212 billion as of January 31, 2022 through unit investment trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual funds and separate managed accounts. FTA is the supervisor of the First Trust unit investment trusts, while FTP is the sponsor. FTP is also a distributor of mutual fund shares and exchange-traded fund creation units. FTA and FTP are based in Wheaton, Illinois.

