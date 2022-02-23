Fluor-Led Charleston Port Access Road Project Completed in South Carolina

An aerial view of the Port Access Road in Charleston, South Carolina with the Hugh K. Leatherman, Sr. terminal visible in the background. (Photo: Business Wire)

An aerial view of the Port Access Road in Charleston, South Carolina with the Hugh K. Leatherman, Sr. terminal visible in the background. (Photo: Business Wire)

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that its joint venture team comprised of Fluor and The Lane Construction Corporation has completed construction of the Port Access Road project for the South Carolina State Port Authority (SCSPA) and South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) in Charleston, South Carolina. All lanes of traffic are now open to the public.

The second and final phase was completed ahead of schedule and consists of the new Bainbridge Connector, the reconstruction of Spruill Avenue and the extension and reconstruction of Stromboli Avenue. It also includes the associated roadway improvements to serve the new Hugh K. Leatherman Jr. port terminal and accommodate future commuter traffic demands. The project’s first phase was completed in February 2021.

“Charleston is home to the fastest growing container port in the nation, and Fluor understands the economic importance of having safe and reliable infrastructure access to port terminals,” said Thomas Nilsson, president of Fluor’s Infrastructure business. “Given the challenging dynamics with the global supply chain, the ability to get goods to market quickly is vitally important to local, state and regional commerce.”

The Port Access Road is an elevated viaduct structure that directly accesses I-26 and avoids railroad crossings, local street crossings and tidal creeks. It includes a new fully directional interchange on I-26, the reconstruction of two I-26 exits, a three-level flyover interchange and local roadway enhancements.

Construction began in 2016.

About Fluor Corporation

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is building a better future by applying world-class expertise to solve its clients’ greatest challenges. Fluor’s 41,000 employees provide professional and technical solutions that deliver safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects to clients around the world. Fluor had revenue of $12.4 billion in 2021 and is ranked 196 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has provided engineering, procurement and construction services for more than 100 years. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

#infra