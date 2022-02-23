John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. Retains Three Part Advisors as Investor Relations Counsel

ELGIN, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (Nasdaq: JBSS), a processor, packager, marketer and distributor of nut and dried fruit-based products, today announced it has retained Three Part Advisors, LLC, a rapidly growing, full-service investor relations consulting firm, to assist the company with communications and investor outreach initiatives.

“We have attended Three Part Advisors’ IDEAS Conferences for many years and found them to be effective communicators, with deep insights in respect of the investment community,” said Frank S. Pellegrino, Chief Financial Officer of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. “We have retained Three Part Advisors to enhance our communications with the investment community and to create a more targeted awareness about our company. We look forward to working with Three Part Advisors to reach a broader group of investors and will continue to participate in their future conferences.”

Three Part Advisors will work directly with management to develop and execute a comprehensive, strategic investor relations program that focuses on educating investors and increasing exposure within the investment community. In addition to providing investor relations consulting services, Three Part Advisors also produces IDEAS Conferences, which are annual independent regional investor conferences that attract more than 150 quality presenting companies and more than 1,000 investors and analysts annually.

"We are excited to work with John B. Sanfilippo & Son on its investor relations program," said Steven Hooser, Partner at Three Part Advisors. "The company has a successful 100-year history and is a sales innovator across the snack and nut space. With their strong financial position and track record of returning cash to shareholders, John B. Sanfilippo & Son is well-positioned to deliver continued financial performance and we look forward to presenting their story to investors."

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. is a processor, packager, marketer and distributor of nut and dried fruit-based products that are sold under a variety of private brands and under the Company’s Fisher®, Orchard Valley Harvest®, Squirrel Brand®, Southern Style Nuts® and Sunshine Country® brand name.

About Three Part Advisors, LLC

Three Part Advisors, LLC provides independent research, investor relations, and corporate development consulting services. The firm has a proven record of assisting public company clients to increase trading liquidity and decrease stock price volatility, which ultimately impacts total valuation and lowers the cost of capital. Three Part Advisors' professionals design custom investor relations programs to improve visibility, develop the right message, and attract the right investors for clients' current goals and strategic vision. More information is available at www.threepa.com.