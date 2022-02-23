The Kemper Foundation Launches Next Generation Kemper Scholars Program With Multi-Year $4.5 Million Commitment

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Kemper Foundation announced today that it has committed $4.5 million to the next generation of its Kemper Scholars Program. The program will award 650 scholarships over the next five years to high-achieving, diverse college students at 10 universities, including six Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Hispanic Serving Institutions (HSIs). The program also provides financial grants to professors pursuing academic initiatives and to on-campus diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) programs. In addition, The Kemper Foundation will partner with Kemper Corporation to offer over 325 internships to partner schools over the next five years.

Partner schools include:

Cal State LA — Los Angeles, California

Clark Atlanta University — Atlanta, Georgia

Florida International University — Miami, Florida

Harris Stowe University — St. Louis, Missouri

Miles College — Fairfield, Alabama

Northwestern University – Evanston, Illinois

The University of Chicago – Chicago, Illinois

The University of Notre Dame – South Bend, Indiana

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley — McAllen, Texas

The University of Wisconsin – Madison, Wisconsin

The need-based scholarships are awarded to students with rising junior or senior status in an academic area related to business, including financial services, actuarial science and insurance.

Partner schools will also receive financial grants supporting professors as they serve as liaisons to Kemper Scholars, pursue DE&I-related research opportunities, and other initiatives. Financial grants will also be provided to bolster partner school on-campus DE&I programs and events. In addition, Scholars are also eligible to apply for internships with Kemper Corporation, gaining exposure to corporate and business environments and crucial insurance industry experience

“ Support for education is one of our primary philanthropic pillars, as we aim to provide access to education to inspire and empower people to achieve their full potential,” said Joseph P. Lacher, Jr., Kemper Corporation’s President, CEO and Chairman, and Chairman of The Kemper Foundation’s Board of Trustees. “ We’re committed to building long-term relationships with leading academic institutions to offer diverse students not only financial support but a path to outstanding career opportunities as future business leaders. In addition, we hope to help elevate our partners’ on-campus DE&I efforts through our professor grants and program support.”

