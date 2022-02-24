​​Dave Cantin Group Announces Formation of New Nonprofit, DCG Giving, to Benefit Cancer Research and Treatment

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dave Cantin Group (DCG) today announced the legal formation of DCG Giving Inc. – a new nonprofit which will channel charitable donations from the automotive industry to fund child and adolescent cancer research and treatment in communities nationwide. The brilliance of DCG Giving is that it connects the immense largesse of the automotive industry as well as other philanthropic organizations, foundations, and individuals with the effort to perform state-of-the-art research and treatment for children with cancer. The stated mission of DCG Giving is a commitment to 3 C’s: Children, Cancer and Community.

According to the American Cancer Society, COVID-19 reduced its ability to fund cancer research by 50% in 2020 – the lowest investment this century. By establishing DCG Giving, DCG hopes to help close that gap and allow critical research and treatment to continue.

DCG Giving will be led by Executive Director Michael Weiner, MD a well-known pediatric oncologist, and current Vice Chair and Hettinger Professor of Pediatrics at Columbia University Irving Medical Center. He is the former division director of pediatric oncology at Columbia and the New York Presbyterian Hospital and is the past chair of the Hodgkin’s Lymphoma Committee of the Children's Oncology Group (COG), the world's largest organization devoted exclusively to childhood and adolescent cancer research. Dr. Weiner is the author of Living Cancer: Stories of an Oncologist, Father, and Survivor, and the founder of the Hope & Heroes Children’s Cancer Fund, a charity dedicated to supporting research and clinical care at Columbia and throughout the New York metropolitan region.

According to Dr. Weiner, more children with cancer are surviving today than ever before. “I have appreciated seeing the tremendous progress made in treating pediatric cancers since the early days of my career; however, despite these successes, children continue to die. Nothing is more devastating than the loss of a child,” says Dr. Weiner.

“Dave Cantin Group has been tremendously generous in the past and establishing DCG Giving will allow us to extend the opportunity to help by inviting other organizations, particularly in the automotive and financial sectors, to contribute. The need is still very great, and thanks to DCG Giving, we’ll be able to continue the incredible progress that’s already been made.”

Currently most charitable funding is directed toward research and treatment of adult cancers, with only around 20% earmarked to combat pediatric cancers. DCG Giving aims to change that by donating specifically toward efforts to eradicate childhood cancers.

Dave Cantin, founder and CEO of Dave Cantin Group, was personally impacted by cancer when he was diagnosed with leukemia in 2011. After five years of chemotherapy, Dave remains cancer-free today. Following that experience, Cantin made a promise to support local charities and organizations that are putting good into the world, and he has assisted in raising more than $100 million to cancer research personally and through a percentage of the proceeds from every DCG acquisition.

“Our mission with DCG Giving is to invite more people to contribute and provide critical funding to a cause that is close to my heart and can make a huge impact on so many people,” Cantin says.

About Dave Cantin Group

Dave Cantin Group (DCG) is a nationwide firm headquartered in New York City at Rockefeller Center and maintains satellite offices nationwide. DCG is a holding company composed of three structured entities all designed to support the firm’s mission to build, grow, enhance, and secure clients’ legacies in the automotive industry. DCG Acquisitions is the Mergers & Acquisitions arm of the firm specializing in automotive buy/sell transactions. DCG Capital provides capital-focused services for automotive dealers. DCG Media curates automotive-specific intelligence and data and disseminates information through various channels to the automotive industry. DCG Giving is a nonprofit that aims to benefit child and adolescent cancer research and treatment nationwide.

DCG Acquisitions is one of the industry’s largest automotive dealership M&A firms, collectively closing billions of dollars in dealership automotive mergers and acquisitions.

DCG Capital assists automotive owners, executives, and authorities with capital-based services such as growth recapitalizations, lending assistance, CFO services, GM Acceleration programs, etc.

DCG Media is focused on cultivating, curating, and disseminating high-level automotive information and data. The flagship brand is Dealer News Today (DNT), the pre-eminent automotive podcast station listened to in all 7 continents and thousands of cities and territories across the globe. Podcast channels include a partnership with Cox Automotive, an Automotive Authority show featuring interviews on the highest level of the industry, and an M&A-focused show featuring Dave Cantin.

DCG Giving a nonprofit committed to 3 C’s: Children, Cancer, Community. The organization’s mission is to fund lifesaving child and adolescent cancer research and treatment in communities nationwide.

To learn more, visit, DCG Giving Inc.