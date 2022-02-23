Hy Stor Energy Joins the Ranks of Center for Hydrogen Safety’s Prestigious Roster

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Center for Hydrogen Safety (CHS) – the global authority on hydrogen safety and training – announced Jackson, Mississippi-based Hy Stor Energy as the latest addition to its roster of membership organizations. Hy Stor Energy is developing and advancing renewable hydrogen production, storage, and delivery at scale in the United States.

"Hy Stor Energy's understanding of the vital role hydrogen safety plays in global decarbonization and the greater energy transition makes them a powerful addition to our community,” said Nick Barilo, executive director, CHS. "We look forward to Hy Stor’s contributions to CHS and seeing their impact on the global energy transition."

CHS facilitates member collaboration to address hydrogen safety issues and arm stakeholders and users with reliable, consistent safety information. As a member of CHS, Hy Stor Energy will join a specialized Working Group tasked to create valuable resources to educate students and professors on the safe use of hydrogen in the academic environment. Hy Stor Energy strengthens an already impressive CHS community of more than 70 world-leading organizations including bp, Equinor, and CF Industries.

Hy Stor Energy is creating a model for producing, storing, and delivering long-term carbon-free energy, thus contributing to reliability and resilience in an increasingly fossil-free world.

“We are proud to join CHS and collaborate with the industry to create best practices for hydrogen storage and safety,” said Laura L. Luce, CEO of Hy Stor Energy. “We are accelerating the U.S. renewable hydrogen economy through the development of hydrogen hubs across the country. We are creating opportunities for materials testing, hydrogen storage, and end-use application safety testing as well as developing a working lab focused on advancing commercial scale safety testing for the aviation, maritime/port operations, and heavy-duty transport industries.”

Established in 2018, CHS is a technical community within the American Institute of Chemical Engineers. CHS member benefits include access to conferences and working groups, safety guidance, training and workshops, and a global forum to address emerging issues and impact technical solutions.

About Center for Hydrogen Safety

The Center for Hydrogen Safety (CHS) is a nonprofit, impartial and politically neutral corporate membership organization that promotes the safe operation, handling, and use of hydrogen and hydrogen systems across all installations and applications. A global technical community within the American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE), the CHS builds upon the technical expertise embodied by AIChE, its Center for Chemical Process Safety (CCPS), and partnering organizations to identify and address concerns regarding the safe use of hydrogen as a sustainable energy carrier, in commercial and industrial applications, and hydrogen and fuel cell technologies. Visit the CHS website to learn more or subscribe to CHS’s “The Elemental” technical bulletin here.

About Hy Stor Energy

Hy Stor Energy is facilitating the transition to a fossil-free energy environment by developing and advancing renewable hydrogen at scale through the development, commercialization, and operation of renewable hydrogen hub projects. Large, fully integrated projects produce, store, and deliver 100% carbon-free, energy, providing customers with safe and reliable renewable energy on-demand. Developed as part of an integrated hub, these projects couple on-site renewable hydrogen production with integrated long-duration storage and distribution – using scale to reduce costs. Hy Stor Energy, led by energy storage industry and hydrogen technology veteran Laura L. Luce, has an innovative team with deep expertise and is positioned as a leader in the renewable hydrogen revolution. For more information, please visit www.hystorenergy.com.

About AIChE

The American Institute of Chemical Engineers, also known as AIChE, is a professional society of more than 60,000 members in more than 110 countries. Its members work in corporations, universities, and government using their knowledge of chemical processes to develop safe and useful products for the benefit of society. Through its varied programs, AIChE continues to be a focal point for information exchange on the frontier of chemical engineering research in such areas as nanotechnology, sustainability, hydrogen fuels, biological and environmental engineering, and chemical plant safety and security. More information about AIChE is available at www.aiche.org. Learn about AIChE’s IDEAL statement on equity, diversity, and inclusion at www.aiche.org/IDEAL.