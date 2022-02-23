Eleanor Health and Amerigroup of Washington Establish Innovative Value-Based Partnership focused on Mental Health and Addiction Care

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eleanor Health, a leader in addiction treatment and mental health care, announced an innovative collaboration with Amerigroup to support an assigned population of vulnerable members with substance use disorders and other mental and physical health comorbidities. The first collaboration of its kind in Washington, the program will utilize proactive outreach and comprehensive clinical services to increase access to medications for substance use disorder, psychiatry and mental health care, group and individual therapy, nurse care management and peer support, for eligible members.

“We are excited to launch this partnership with Amerigroup in support of members across Washington,” said Corbin Petro, CEO and Co-Founder of Eleanor Health. “From the beginning, Amerigroup’s leaders understood that a different approach is needed to make a real impact, and together we have developed a unique population health management model that will enable our care team to provide the services that members need, when they need them. ”

In addition to substance use care, Eleanor will also provide practical, community-based support to Amerigroup’s members for other concerns, including coordination of community resources to address identified barriers related to social determinants of health. The program aims to improve performance on key quality metrics and reduce the total cost of care for those members that enroll.

Amerigroup members can receive services in person at one of Eleanor’s clinics in Everett, Seattle, and Lakewood, or anywhere statewide via Eleanor’s telehealth platform.

“We prioritize patient autonomy at Eleanor Health,” added Petro. “The care plans we develop, the services we provide, and the way we deliver care are all based on the goals that our members set with us. Our approach has helped to deliver industry leading outcomes, and our team is committed to delivering on our mission to help those with addiction live amazing lives.”

For more information about partnering with Eleanor, visit: www.eleanorhealth.com/who-we-are/partner-with-us.

About Eleanor Health

Eleanor Health provides evidence-based, whole person care specializing in addressing the unique complexities of individuals and populations with substance use disorder and mental health needs. Eleanor leverages proprietary technology and data-driven insights, compassionate teams, and value-based payment to deliver superior clinical and financial outcomes.

To learn more, visit: www.eleanorhealth.com

About Amerigroup

Amerigroup Washington helps improve health care access and quality for approximately 236,000 Washington residents by developing innovative care management programs and services. Members are assured care that is not only accessible, but also accountable, comprehensive, integrated and person-centered. Amerigroup Washington provides ongoing community relations and outreach to encourage members to become active participants in improving and managing their health. Through access to health education programs, our members are empowered to choose and sustain a healthy lifestyle.

For more information, visit: www.myamerigroup.com/wa.