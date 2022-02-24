Cross River and Sunstone Credit Announce Partnership to Help Businesses Access Easy, Affordable Solar Financing

FORT LEE, N.J. & BALTIMORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cross River Bank (“Cross River”), a technology driven infrastructure provider that offers embedded financial solutions, and Sunstone Credit, Inc. (“Sunstone”), a technology-enabled solar loan finance platform for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), today announced a partnership to further Sunstone’s mission of democratizing access to solar for businesses. This partnership will accelerate the transition to a clean energy future and add a new asset class to Cross River’s lending portfolio. Cross River Digital Ventures has also made a strategic investment in Sunstone.

Sunstone has built a best-in-class technology platform that provides solar developers with affordable, easy-to-understand financing products for their SMB customers looking to go solar. Through the partnership, Cross River will originate Sunstone loans and provide API connectivity to Sunstone’s platform, providing a streamlined, highly scalable solution that delivers an optimal customer experience for both borrowers and developers and supports Sunstone’s growth.

As energy costs rise and climate change discourse becomes increasingly prevalent, growing numbers of SMBs have identified solar as a great way to save money and reduce their carbon footprint. However, the lack of simple commercial solar finance alternatives is currently limiting the SMB solar market’s full growth potential. Through its partnership with Cross River, Sunstone will be able to serve a largely untapped market, and offer its solar lending products to the millions of SMBs nationwide that are projected to go solar in the coming years.

“We are excited to partner with Sunstone to enter a market where there is an opportunity to leverage our technology-based lending platform to provide energy efficient products to commercial borrowers,” said Adam Goller, EVP, Head of Fintech Banking at Cross River. “Their experience, track record of success and product knowledge, combined with our technology and innovative approach to banking will address this high-potential market at the scale that the market has come to expect from Cross River.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Cross River as we embark on this next stage of growth for our company and the SMB solar market,” said Mike D’Andrade, Co-Founder and Chief Risk Officer of Sunstone. “We have always been impressed with Cross River’s forward lean on matters of technology and sustainability, and it has been clear from the beginning that they understand and are just as motivated by our mission to democratize access to solar for businesses, which this partnership will enable us to do. In addition, we are excited that they have chosen to deepen their commitment to our company through the strategic investment made by Cross River Digital Ventures.”

Formally launched in June of 2021, Cross River Digital Ventures serves as a synergistic partner for early-stage startups, building partnerships with the next generation of technology pioneers. To date, Cross River has invested in companies that sit at the intersection of lending, payments, investing and fintech, and are of strategic value to both the Cross River ecosystem and the broader technology industry. Sunstone is a perfect example of a such a company innovating in multiple financial and technology spheres while making a lasting positive impact on the planet.

About Cross River

Cross River provides technology infrastructure powering the future of financial services. Leveraging its proprietary real-time banking core, Cross River delivers innovative and scalable embedded payments, cards, lending and crypto solutions to millions of consumers and businesses. Cross River is backed by leading investors and serves the world’s most essential fintech and technology companies. Together with its partners, Cross River is reshaping global finance and financial inclusion. Member FDIC. Find out more at www.crossriver.com.

About Sunstone

Sunstone Credit is on a mission to democratize access to solar for small and medium sized businesses (SMBs). Sitting at the intersection of climate, finance and technology, Sunstone has built a best-in-class technology platform and partnered with leading financial institutions and a national network of solar developers to provide SMB borrowers access to simple, affordable and easy-to-understand solar loan products with flexible terms and a streamlined application process. When SMB customers go solar using Sunstone’s products, they save money and reduce their carbon footprint, driving a clean, green future for all. Learn more at sunstonecredit.com.