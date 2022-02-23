YTexas Signs Multi-Year Partnership with the Dallas Cowboys; YTexas Summit to Be Held at AT&T Stadium

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--YTexas, the elite Texas business network for companies relocating, expanding and growing in the Lone Star State, today announced it has entered into a multi-year partnership with the five-time world champion Dallas Cowboys. As part of the agreement, YTexas is now listed as a Proud Partner of the organization. YTexas will also be hosting the annual YTexas Summit, the largest business symposium in the state, on Sept. 30, 2022, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The annual YTexas Summit anticipates more than 3,000 attendees and will feature networking, exhibitors, panel discussions and more.

“Since the pandemic, more than 100 companies have committed to moving their corporate headquarters to Texas, and it is projected to continue at a record pace,” said Ed Curtis, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of YTexas. “Partnering with the Cowboys, a Texas brand that is recognized across the globe, is a game-changer for our organization. Next year will mark our 10-year anniversary and this partnership will further expand our mission of establishing Texas as a powerhouse state for business.”

As a Proud Partner of the Dallas Cowboys, YTexas will expand its network to a broader range of companies doing business in the state through joint marketing efforts, game-day experiences, player guest appearances and access to the Cowboys facilities such as The Cowboys Club, The Star in Frisco and AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

As part of the expanded venue at AT&T Stadium, the YTexas Summit will now include the exclusive opportunity for Texas-based companies to showcase their latest next-generation technologies and products in person. There will also be a regional showcase and expanded networking component. The event will feature panel discussions with top Texas executives discussing topics ranging from workforce development, Texas’ worldwide business draw, spotlights on the energy, aerospace, technology, sports & entertainment sectors and more.

“It is an honor to partner with a brand that shares our passion for the Lone Star State and the entrepreneurial spirit to drive growth and innovation," said Eric Sudol, SVP Corporate Partnership Sales & Marketing for the Dallas Cowboys. “YTexas has built a reputation for being an all-encompassing resource for companies moving to Texas. This is a natural fit for each of our brands.”

YTexas has a full slate of events for 2022-2023, including a virtual "State of Infrastructure" event in March, "State of Workforce" event in June and the annual YTexas Summit in September. The organization has also filed a patent for its business process and first-of-its-kind approach to economic development.

To learn more about joining the YTexas network and the 2022 YTexas Summit, visit YTexas.com.

About YTexas

YTexas is an elite Texas business network for companies relocating, expanding and growing in the Lone Star State. The organization is the premier go-to resource for the most current insider information about Texas' community, commerce and culture. YTexas provides a platform for the exchange of information and ideas, and fosters long-term, mutually beneficial relationships that help culturally integrate companies entering Texas. Headquartered in Austin, YTexas has received national acclaim for being at the forefront of economic development trends. Visit YTexas.com to learn more.

About The Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are a professional American football team headquartered in Frisco, Texas. Founded in 1960, the 5-time NFL championship organization has quickly grown to become the world’s most valuable sports franchise, led by owner Jerry Jones and his family.