Merchant, Truvestments Partner to Accelerate Reach of Demogronomics®

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Truvestments Capital LLC, an independent, registered investment advisor firm, today announces its partnership with Merchant to pursue new avenues of strategic growth and share its unique, demographics-based model for investment management and client engagement and direction on a larger scale.

Truvestments created Demogronomics®, a social science blending demography and economics, which serves as a leading-edge wealth management and market analysis process, helping clients understand the forces that influence their investments while keeping them on track to meet their long-term goals. Truvestments offers this analysis to private clients, wealth management partner professionals and independent CPAs, along with technology, staff, and holistic support, to help each partner increase their productivity and client engagement. Currently, Truvestments is engaged with nearly a dozen CPA firms who are either actively using or close to adopting the same effective processes to help their clients – while completely upgrading their practices.

Demogronomics® has become a growth engine for both Truvestments and its partners. With its managed assets closing in on $300MM and with growth of over 50%+ in 2021, Truvestments is poised to expand further as it receives a minority investment and strategic guidance from Merchant.

“There are a lot of opportunities for inorganic growth for a platform like ours. Tim and the team at Merchant empower us to approach prospective partner conversations with strong momentum and confidence,” said Truvestments Managing Partner Mike Williams. “Their confidence in us is just as important. A lot of potential growth partners want to fit you into a cookie-cutter mold. Merchant gives us the flexibility and time to do this right.”

“Mike and his team know how to help investors cut through market noise and better understand the larger economic events unfolding around us, and they’ve cracked the code on a stand-out offering for CPAs that builds business without adding to their partners’ workloads,” said Managing Partner Tim Bello. “We’re excited to help them unlock the full potential of what they have created.”

Truvestments Capital, LLC

Truvestments is an asset and wealth management firm for high-net-worth clients, advisors, and institutions. As fiduciaries, we help clients and partners plan for the significant and beneficial events ahead for the US economy, while providing unique planning insights on a productive pathway to the accomplishment of their goals. We serve and work with advisors, CPA’s and clients all across the United States. www.truvestments.com and www.trubeginnings.com.

Merchant Investment Management, LLC

Merchant is a private partnership providing growth capital, management resources, strategic opportunities, and direction to independent financial services companies, particularly those focused on wealth and asset management. For additional information, please visit www.merchantim.com.