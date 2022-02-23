Trackman Signs Soccer-data Deal With Denmark’s FC Midtjylland

VEDBÆK, Denmark--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Three-times Danish champions FC Midtjylland has agreed a deal with TrackMan for the sports-data specialist’s soccer tracking product.

“ Getting Midtjylland on board for the long term only adds to the momentum that we have been steadily building in the last few years,” said Head of Football Jordan Garbutt. “ They’re a club that is really forward thinking in its methodology and how it uses data and I think their rise to the top of the game in Denmark as well as becoming increasingly competitive in Europe’s top competitions only serves to validate their approach.”

TrackMan’s soccer product uses optical and radar tracking technology to deliver highly accurate feedback that focuses in particular on improving key skills in dead-ball situations and allows coaches to use hard numbers to help in the development of their players.

“ We improve the conversion rates of critical goal-scoring opportunities like direct freekicks and penalties,” said Garbutt. “ Our pioneering training ground product allows players to record, measure, evaluate, develop and optimize their kicking skills to maximize their opportunity.”

FC Midtjylland was founded only in 1999 but has enjoyed a swift rise since winning its first Danish SuperLiga title in 2014-15.

As well as its prowess on the soccer field, it has also earned a reputation for making use of data as part of a strategy to develop talent. That has led to a conveyor belt of high-profile sales in the last 15 years that have helped propel the club into the group stages of Europe’s most prestigious competition, the UEFA Champions League.

