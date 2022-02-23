TreviPay Announces Acquisition of BATON Financial Services, Inc.

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TreviPay, a global financial technology company, today announced its acquisition of BATON Financial Services, Inc. (“Baton”), a technology company which has built a unique, innovative B2B invoice payments network. To meet the trade credit needs of small businesses, Baton’s payments network has enabled the seamless delivery of structured financial services in partnership with financial institutions​. This successful acquisition is part of TreviPay’s ongoing, global expansion plan to make B2B payments faster and more flexible for its clients.

TreviPay, which has a long and successful history of offering B2B trade credit, billing and payment solutions, will now be able to further expand its support for small businesses suppliers to offer trade credit to their customers without the risk, delay in payments and complexities associated with managing accounts receivable. As liquidity continues to be a challenge for small businesses, the ability to extend trade credit helps free up cash flow while building customer loyalty and maintaining competitive B2B market share.

“Baton’s extensive track record in revolutionizing financial services for small businesses made the company a natural, strategic fit for TreviPay,” said Brandon Spear, CEO of TreviPay. “By joining forces, TreviPay will grow its trade credit solutions to help expand the selling power and global commerce capabilities of small businesses lacking traditional financing support.”

Baton brings vast industry knowledge and experience in guiding small businesses through sustainable lending and the associated risk management. The acquisition of Baton further cements TreviPay’s global position and accelerates its technical resources to support this key segment of the economy.

“As small businesses emerge from the pandemic, they will need capital to carry them forward. Unfortunately, traditional loans and financing are not readily available,” said Rissi Lovern, Former CEO of Baton, now Chief Risk Officer of TreviPay. “A business’s best source of capital is often hidden in its balance sheet, in accounts receivable. TreviPay’s acquisition of Baton enables us to take our solution directly to small businesses, in addition to financial institutions, to unlock this capital. Together, we will be able to provide a trade credit solution to support this underserved market.”

The announcement follows on the heels of TreviPay’s executive leadership expansion welcoming Jeff Coppolo as Chief Revenue Officer and Rissi Lovern as Chief Risk Officer in December 2021 who will help grow this sector for TreviPay.

About TreviPay

TreviPay is a global financial technology company specializing in payment and credit management for B2B companies through custom omni-channel payments solutions. We support merchants by streamlining the purchasing experience and supporting increased customer interaction in B2B Commerce, facilitating $6 billion USD in transactions per year in 18 currencies for customers in more than 27 countries. To learn more about TreviPay, please visit TreviPay.com.