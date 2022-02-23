NanoString Expands Partnership with Leica Biosystems to Accelerate Spatial Discoveries with Automated Workflow

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSTG), a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research, today announced the release of a fully automated GeoMx® RNA protocol on BOND RX research staining systems through an expanded partnership with Leica Biosystems. The new, improved RNA protocol offers whole transcriptome profiling of Formalin-Fixed Paraffin-Embedded (FFPE), fixed frozen, or fresh frozen tissue, ultimately improving reproducibility and throughput, minimizing manual steps, and reducing hands-on time.

“This fully automated protocol not only increased our ability to get more slides done in a week but also increased the quality of the data coming off of our instrument by reducing variability between runs,” said Carlee Hemphill, formerly a lead scientist with Labcorp, a beta site for the automated workflow, now senior manager, Translational and R&D Services, PathAI.

The GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler (DSP) combines standard immunofluorescence techniques with digital barcoding technology to perform highly multiplexed, spatially resolved multi-omic profiling studies. The BOND RX staining solution offers investigators an open platform to develop customized protocols for immunohistochemistry (IHC) and In Situ Hybridization (ISH) with open reagents and detection options. The new protocol creates a fully automated GeoMx DSP workflow allowing researchers to quickly see the biological complexity of heterogeneous tissues using GeoMx DSP’s combination of tissue morphological context and high-plex, whole transcriptome RNA expression profiling from a single slide.

“We’re excited to have the Leica workflow as part of our spatial biology ecosystem,” said Vice President of Marketing for NanoString, Anna Berdine. “Enabling full automation facilitates translational and multi-sample studies by improving reproducibility and decreasing the hands-on time down to less than one hour, freeing up researchers to focus more of their time on generating insights from their data.”

To learn more about NanoString’s GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler, visit https://www.nanostring.com/products/geomx-digital-spatial-profiler/geomx-dsp.

About Leica Biosystems

Leica Biosystems is a cancer diagnostics company and a global leader in workflow solutions. Only Leica Biosystems offers the most comprehensive portfolio that spans the entire workflow from biopsy to diagnosis. With unique expertise, we are dedicated to driving innovations that connect people across radiology, pathology, surgery and oncology. Our experts are committed to delivering Improved Quality, Integrated Solutions, and Optimized Efficiencies leading to breakthrough advances in diagnostic confidence. Our mission of “Advancing Cancer Diagnostics, Improving Lives” is at the heart of our corporate culture. Visit LeicaBiosystems.com for more information.

About NanoString Technologies, Inc.

NanoString Technologies is a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research. The company provides three platforms that allow researchers to map the universe of biology. The nCounter® Analysis System, cited in more than 5,200 peer-reviewed publications, offers a way to easily profile the expression of hundreds of genes, proteins, miRNAs, or copy number variations, simultaneously with high sensitivity and precision. NanoString’s GeoMx® Digital Spatial Profiler enables highly multiplexed spatial profiling of RNA and protein targets in various sample types, including FFPE tissue sections, and has been cited in more than 100 peer-reviewed publications. The CosMx™ Spatial Molecular Imager, with commercial availability expected in 2022, enables highly sensitive, high-resolution imaging of hundreds to thousands of RNAs or proteins directly from single cells within morphologically intact whole tissue sections. For more information, visit www.nanostring.com.

