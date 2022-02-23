Walmart Introduces Regularly Scheduled Live Shopping Content Strategy With Talkshoplive

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Talkshoplive, the most adoptable streaming, social buying and selling platform for anyone anywhere, announces today its regularly scheduled content with Walmart. This month Walmart launches eight talkshoplive shopping experiences and regular programming scheduled through March. This partnership serves as an example of how the strategic use of social shopping, as a medium for retailers, unlocks a new level of growth for brands and marketers.

“ As a scalable live commerce solution for businesses and creators of all sizes, Walmart is expanding its partnership with talkshoplive,” says Casey Schlaybaugh, Vice President of Brand at Walmart. “ The success of our initial launch has proven talkshoplive as the partner to give Walmart’s customers live, shoppable content embeddable within Walmart’s ecommerce platform. We are excited to use talkshoplive as a tool to continue connecting with our customers, bringing both entertainment and product information to one place.”

Walmart’s upcoming talkshoplive programming celebrates Black History Month with “Black-Founded Brands Week” hosted by Kim Kimble, Jermaine Dupri and more, plus International Women’s Week with “Women Entrepreneurs Week.” The move to regularly scheduled programming follows the recent agreement between Walmart and talkshoplive which successfully hosted four live shopping shows over the holiday season with creators including Rachael Ray, Drew Barrymore, Ree Drummond and IGN – which saw strong engagement and positive sales directly as a result.

Major brands are turning to talkshoplive to activate their social selling strategies, including Hearst, BuzzFeed and more – with P&G slated to launch a pilot in March. Talkshoplive is a hub for the full spectrum of producers, encompassing A-list celebrities, social media creators, big-box retailers, small businesses and more. Talkshoplive continuously connects the dots in the retail landscape, allowing merchants to collaborate with publishing partners to produce content – a unique opportunity from other live shopping competitors. Talkshoplive events statistically have three to nine times more in sales than other online pre-orders with a 45% organic cart-to-purchase ratio.

Walmart and talkshoplive began a trial period in 2021 which fully allowed the retailer to provide shoppable content through talkshoplive’s embeddable video player directly on Walmart.com/live, MSN shopping tab and other product partner sites. Through its patent-pending video player, customers are able to purchase products within the video content, removing the friction in path-to-purchase with a system that is embeddable on almost any site. The integration further permits all of Walmart’s distribution partners to produce and share shoppable live content of their own, to further spread brand awareness and increase sales conversion.

“ As livestream shopping is adopted in North America, every brand and retailer is now looking at what their livestream shopping strategy should be — it is a testament to our partnership with Walmart that they see TalkShopLive as their scalable solution that is always on,” says talkshoplive CEO and Co-Founder, Bryan Moore. “ Walmart is a leader and innovator in the space. Together, our partnership allows them to seamlessly integrate and drive distribution with publishers, creators and their suppliers — ultimately connecting the retail landscape to increase sales conversions, build customer loyalty, and create shopping experiences that everyone is talking about.”

The roster for Walmart’s programming on talkshoplive will include:

Black-Founded Brands Week:

Feb. 15 at 4 p.m. ET: The Honey Pot with founder, Beatrice Dixon

Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. ET: Fresh Dolls

Feb. 18 at 6 p.m. ET: JD’s Vegan ice cream with Jermaine Dupri

Feb. 18 at 8 p.m. ET: Kim Kimble Beauty

Baby Days

Feb. 22 at 2 p.m. ET: Chicco car seats & strollers

Feb. 22 at 3:30 p.m. ET: Owlet Dream Sock

Feb. 24 at 11 a.m. ET: Pampers with Lance Bass

Feb. 25 at 4 p.m. ET: Tot Squad baby experts

Women Entrepreneurs Week:

March 8 at 2 p.m. ET: Fluide cruelty-free makeup

March 8 at 7 p.m. ET: The Lip Bar vegan and cruelty-free makeup

March 9 at 2 p.m. ET: UOMA Beauty

March 9 at 7 p.m. ET: Jinx premium dog food

March 11 at 7 p.m. ET: Lottie London cruelty-free makeup

March 17 at 7 p.m. ET: Mattel

March 21 at 8 p.m. ET: C. Wonder

Talkshoplive is a true social shopping experience, allowing customers to shop, and not just buy. Viewers not only interact with their favorite show hosts and influencers but make purchases within the video itself without needing to click out of the content they’re enjoying. Recently, talkshoplive held a week-long pre-Super Bowl shopping event where NFL stars and Hall of Famers including Terrell Owens, Chris Gronkowski, Jared Allen and more hosted live shopping shows and fundraisers where they interacted directly with fans and potential customers. This event kicked off the platform’s sports and fitness channel “The Huddle,” part of talkshoplive’s ongoing expansion into the retail branches of beauty, wellness, food and more.

ABOUT TALKSHOPLIVE

Talkshoplive®, a leader in live social commerce, provides ease of use, transparency and patent pending proprietary technology allowing customers to purchase products within the video player on any embedded site, turning every video into point-of-sale. The platform is open to businesses of all sizes as well as creators looking to develop their own immersive, livestream shopping experiences. Talkshoplive® additionally operates as a full-service online storefront complete with order management, pre-paid shipping labels and customer data. All talkshoplive® shows can be shared to social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter., and itIts Additionally, its embed plays live within websites, allowing sellers to directly engage with followers.

The company was founded in 2018 by Bryan Moore and his sister Tina Moore.

The company’s latest valuation was $74 million with funding from venture capital firm Raine Ventures; Spero Ventures; Matt Blank, former chairman and CEO of Showtime Networks; David Levy, chairman of Genius Sports and former president of Turner; Jeanbart-Lorenzotti, founder of Vivre and V by Eva and an adviser to Raine Group; Jeff Lotman, CEO of Global Icons (owner of fashion retailer Fred Segal); Andrew Rosen, founder of Theory; Austin Rosen, founder of Electric Feel Entertainment; and Richard Rosenblatt, founder of Whip Media, Demand Media, Intermix and iMall.