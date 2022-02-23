EyeSouth Partners Affiliates With Gadsden Eye Associates, Representing the Network’s 29th Affiliation and Second in Alabama

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EyeSouth Partners (“EyeSouth” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has completed an affiliation with Gadsden Eye Associates, Vision Alabama and the Northeast Alabama Eye Surgery Center. The affiliation represents EyeSouth’s second in the state of Alabama and twenty-ninth affiliation overall. EyeSouth is an eye care-focused management services organization backed by Shore Capital Partners, committed to partnering with leading physicians to build a premier network of eye care services in the U.S. EyeSouth’s affiliate network consists of 29 practices with over 235 doctors providing medical and surgical eye care services at over 140 locations including 19 surgery centers throughout Georgia, Texas, Louisiana, Florida, Tennessee, Ohio, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, and Alabama.

Gadsden Eye Associates is led by the physician team of Drs. Tony Catanzaro, Barry Dabbs, Mark Hill and Brad Langston and with the Vision Alabama brand consists of 8 total providers. The Practice has served patients in Gadsden for over 40 years and has grown to three primary clinical locations, multiple other satellite clinical locations, and the Northeast Alabama Eye Surgery Center, providing critical eyecare to many underserved areas of the state.

“ We believe that leveraging the resources available to us through a partnership with EyeSouth will allow us to remain focused on providing quality eyecare while also helping to realize our long-term vision of continued growth in Gadsden and the surrounding areas,” said Dr. Dabbs.

“ We view Alabama as critical to our long-term growth strategy, and are excited to partner with such a highly reputable practice in the region that we can use as a springboard for further growth in the state,” said Dr. Eugene Gabianelli, M.D.

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, EyeSouth Partners (“EyeSouth”) is an eye care management services organization committed to partnering with leading physicians to build a premier network of eye care services throughout the U.S. EyeSouth’s partner practices’ clinical mission is to provide high quality medical and surgical specialty eye care. EyeSouth supports its affiliated practices and physician partners with strategic guidance, administrative resources, operating expertise, and capital with an absolute focus on clinical quality and a patient-first culture. EyeSouth’s affiliate network consists of over 235 doctors providing medical and surgical eye care services at over 140 locations throughout Georgia, Texas, Louisiana, Florida, Tennessee, Ohio, Kentucky, Pennsylvania and Alabama. EyeSouth is backed by Shore Capital Partners, a Chicago-based private equity firm. For more information about EyeSouth Partners, please visit: www.eyesouthpartners.com.

Shore Capital, a Chicago-based private equity firm with offices in Nashville, is focused on microcap investments within the Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Business Services and Real Estate industries. Shore supports management partners with capital, business development expertise and industry knowledge to accelerate growth, fund acquisitions and generate value for shareholders. Shore targets investments in proven, successful private companies with superior management teams, stable cash flow and significant growth potential, including organic growth and growth through industry consolidation. Shore has $2 billion of equity capital under management through various investment vehicles. For more information, please visit: www.shorecp.com.