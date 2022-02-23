BWXT Awarded $1 Billion in Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program Options

LYNCHBURG, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT) announced today that the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program has exercised contract options totaling approximately $1 billion for manufacturing naval nuclear reactor components and fuel.

“BWXT is gratified to continue to support the U.S. Navy as the sole manufacturer of naval nuclear reactors and fuel for U.S. submarines and aircraft carriers,” BWXT Nuclear Operations Group, Inc. President Joel W. Duling said. “For more than 65 years, we have enabled U.S. sailors to fulfill their missions across the globe, while also supporting our communities here at home with thousands of manufacturing jobs.”

BWXT Nuclear Operations Group, Inc., a subsidiary of BWXT, will complete this work on Columbia and Virginia-class reactor components at sites in Lynchburg, Virginia; Barberton and Euclid, Ohio; and Mount Vernon, Indiana. Reactor component manufacturing under this option is valued at nearly $840 million. Manufacture and delivery of fuel, and development work for future Naval Nuclear Propulsion programs, valued at nearly $200 million, will be performed at BWXT subsidiary Nuclear Fuel Services, Inc. in Erwin, Tennessee. The options were awarded in the fourth quarter of 2021.

BWXT has manufactured naval nuclear components and reactor since the 1950s. Its reactors power the U.S. Navy’s Ohio, Virginia, Seawolf and Los Angeles-class submarines, as well as the Nimitz and Ford-class aircraft carriers. The company anticipates completion of the first set of components for the new Columbia-class ballistic missile submarine next year.

Today, those ships and submarines represent more than 40% of the U.S combat fleet.

Forward Looking Statements

BWXT cautions that this release contains forward-looking statements, including statements relating to the performance, timing, impact and value, to the extent contract value can be viewed as an indicator of future revenues, of the naval nuclear reactor options and execution of any future options or contract awards. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including, among other things, modification or termination of the contract and delays. If one or more of these or other risks materialize, actual results may vary materially from those expressed. For a more complete discussion of these and other risk factors, please see BWXT’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. BWXT cautions not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release, and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except to the extent required by applicable law.

