Clermont Partners Joins CDP as an Accredited Solutions Provider

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clermont Partners, LLC (“Clermont”), a leading environmental, social, and governance (ESG) strategy and communications firm, today announced it has gained accreditation by CDP (formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project) into its network of service providers.

Clermont has gained this recognition from CDP by collaborating with its clients to facilitate completion of the firm’s questionnaires and ratings. This work includes the collection of environmental data, analysis of climate risks, and development of comprehensive disclosures to respond to the organization’s questionnaires. By reporting in alignment with CDP, Clermont’s clients have attained a key milestone in reducing their environmental impact and advancing their sustainability strategy.

“Clermont Partners is excited to partner with CDP as an Accredited Solutions Provider. Our clients view CDP as foundational to building climate risk mitigation and carbon reduction strategies and goals. Our team looks forward to continuing to build on our expertise in counseling companies to leverage the CDP framework to better organize and verify environmental data and to develop long-term sustainability strategies that positively impact the planet,” commented Aileen Boniface, Managing Director, Head of ESG at Clermont Partners.

CDP is the global non-profit which runs the world’s environmental disclosure system used by over 13,000 companies and 1,100 cities, states, and regions globally, and is backed by investors with assets of $110 trillion.

Accredited CDP providers help companies disclosing to CDP identify the gaps in their environmental performance, address these gaps, and identify opportunities for becoming leaders in the corporate environmental action space.

Clermont Partners works closely with companies to build and communicate their sustainability strategy. ESG factors are rising in importance to customers, employees, investors, and other stakeholder groups who increasingly view ESG as tied to a company’s long-term value. Reporting environmental data is essential for companies to understand their current ESG performance and to set targets that will minimize future impacts.

Elizabeth Saunders, Partner at Clermont Partners stated, “As corporate stakeholder groups request more transparency from companies on climate-related risks and disclosures, CDP provides a well-respected sustainability framework for companies to report. Clermont looks forward to collaborating with more companies to use CDP for improving transparency and lessening environmental impacts.”

“The addition of Clermont Partners into our network of accredited solutions providers will bring highly valued expertise to the thousands of companies using CDP to disclose their environmental data, and support them to implement leading actions to manage their risks and reduce their impacts. We are confident that Clermont’s capabilities will be useful, and we are glad to accredit them as a valued, high-quality service provider," commented Paul Robins, Head of Corporate Partnerships, CDP.

About Clermont Partners

Clermont Partners is a 100% woman owned ESG strategy and communications firm. With a team of specialized climate risk, human capital, and governance specialists, Clermont provides a high touch guide to the framework, solutions, and services needed to propel your ESG journey. Clermont Partners’ ESG Infinite tool is an online platform that empowers companies to develop ESG disclosures and strategies. Clermont Partners is a certified SASB Consultant and a CDP Accredited Solutions Provider.

About CDP

CDP is a global non-profit that runs the world’s environmental disclosure system for companies, cities, states and regions. Founded in 2000 and working with more than 590 investors with over $110 trillion in assets, CDP pioneered using capital markets and corporate procurement to motivate companies to disclose their environmental impacts, and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests. Over 14,000 organizations around the world disclosed data through CDP in 2021, including more than 13,000 companies worth over 64% of global market capitalization, and over 1,100 cities, states and regions. Fully TCFD aligned, CDP holds the largest environmental database in the world, and CDP scores are widely used to drive investment and procurement decisions towards a zero carbon, sustainable and resilient economy. CDP is a founding member of the Science Based Targets initiative, We Mean Business Coalition, The Investor Agenda and the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative. Visit cdp.net or follow us @CDP to find out more.