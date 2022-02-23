Movado Group Launches Calvin Klein Spring-Summer 2022 Watch and Jewelry Collection Worldwide

PARAMUS, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Movado Group, Inc. [NYSE:MOV] is proud to announce the worldwide launch of its Spring-Summer 2022 collection of watches and jewelry in collaboration with renowned global fashion lifestyle brand Calvin Klein, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of PVH Corp. [NYSE:PVH], marking the brand’s first license under Movado Group. The collection is available globally at popular retail locations and online, including Calvin Klein stores and calvinklein.com.

“We are excited to launch our first Calvin Klein collection worldwide. It’s an honor to work with and make beautiful accessories for one of the most successful and iconic global lifestyle brands,” stated Allison Robbins, President License Brands, Movado Group. “The Calvin Klein brand has tremendous global awareness, with a significant online presence and a footprint that spans the world. It’s been a great experience collaborating with the Calvin Klein team and we look forward to continuing designing, marketing and manufacturing beautiful iconic Calvin Klein watches and jewelry.”

“This collaboration with Movado presents an exciting opportunity for Calvin Klein to bring its distinctive design language to our consumers in a new way through a dynamic collection of accessories tailored for the next generation,” said Karina Spar, EVP, Licensing, PVH Americas and Calvin Klein Global. “Movado’s excellent craftsmanship, fine attention to detail and ability to imbue each piece with the timeless elegance that has defined our brand for over 50 years made them the ideal partner to bring this collection to life.”

The new collection of high-quality watches and jewelry was created with the modern customer in mind, featuring a timeless, minimalist design that highlights Calvin Klein’s world-recognized aesthetic and draws on the brand’s renowned sensual and edgy DNA.

About Calvin Klein, Inc.:

Calvin Klein is a global fashion lifestyle brand with bold, progressive ideals and a sensual aesthetic that is recognized worldwide. Our modern and minimalist approach to design, provocative imagery and authentic connection to culture has resonated with customers for over 50 years.

Founded in 1968 by Calvin Klein and his business partner Barry Schwartz, we have built our reputation as a leader in American fashion through the distinct Calvin Klein brand lines and a licensed range of products. We were acquired by PVH Corp. in 2003. For more information, please visit www.calvinklein.com.

About PVH Corp.:

PVH is one of the most admired fashion and lifestyle companies in the world. We power brands that drive fashion forward – for good. Our brand portfolio includes the iconic CALVIN KLEIN, TOMMY HILFIGER, Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Warner’s, Olga and Geoffrey Beene brands, as well as the digital-centric True&Co. intimates brand. We market a variety of goods under these and other nationally and internationally known owned and licensed brands. PVH has almost 40,000 associates operating in over 40 countries and $9.9 billion in 2019 annual revenues. That's the Power of Us. That’s the Power of PVH.

About Movado Group, Inc.:

Movado Group, Inc. designs, sources, and globally distributes and sells MOVADO®, MVMT®, OLIVIA BURTON®, EBEL®, CONCORD®, CALVIN KLEIN®, COACH®, TOMMY HILFIGER®, HUGO BOSS®, LACOSTE® and SCUDERIA FERRARI® watches and, to a lesser extent jewelry and other accessories, and operates Movado Company Stores in the United States and Canada.