Corpay Announces New Collaboration with the Producers Guild of America

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Corpay1, a FLEETCOR (NYSE: FLT) brand that provides integrated cross-border payments and currency risk management solutions, is pleased to announce they are collaborating with the Producers Guild of America (PGA), a non-profit trade organization that represents, protects and promotes the interests of all members of the producing team in film, television and new media, to provide PGA members with access to Corpay’s global payments and foreign currency exchange solutions at no cost.

Through this collaboration, the Producers Guild’s more than 8,000 members and their productions* will be able to gain access to and utilize Corpay’s innovative solutions to help mitigate foreign exchange exposure for their day-to-day business needs, all in service of helping producers meet their stated financial goals. Additionally, Corpay’s award-winning trading platform will enable eligible PGA’s members to manage their global payments from a single point of access, thereby allowing them to closely manage independent productions of all sizes while allowing them to tailor their payment workflows, approval models, and reporting systems for greater control of budgets and on-time payments.

“Corpay is truly honored to have the opportunity to provide global payments and foreign exchange services more directly to PGA members. I am confident that their members* will benefit significantly from access to our innovative cross-border payments and FX risk management solutions, along with our experience gained within the entertainment sector,” said Robert Bollé, Director, Strategic Partnership Sales, Corpay Cross-Border Solutions. “The team at Corpay looks forward to delivering our high level of service with respect to moving money globally to PGA members.”

“We are pleased to have Corpay come on board as a sponsor of the Producers Guild,” said Susan Sprung, National Executive Director of the Producers Guild of America. “We look forward to introducing their team and services to our members.”

For more information, PGA members may visit producersguild.org/globalpayments.

About Corpay

Corpay is a global leader in business payments, helping companies of all sizes better track, manage and pay their expenses. Corpay provides customers with a comprehensive suite of online payment solutions including Bill Payment, AP Automation, Cross-Border Payments, Currency Risk Management, and Commercial Card Programs. As the largest commercial issuer of Mastercard in North America, Corpay handles over a billion transactions each year. Corpay is part of the FLEETCOR (NYSE: FLT) portfolio of brands. To learn more visit www.corpay.com.

About the Producers Guild of America

The Producers Guild of America is a nonprofit trade group that represents and promotes the interests of all members of the producing team in film, television and new media. The Producers Guild has more than 8,000 members who work together to protect and improve their careers, the industry and community by providing members with employment opportunities, seeking to expand health benefits, promoting fair and impartial standards for the awarding of producing credits, as well as other education and advocacy efforts such as encouraging sustainable production practices. For more information and the latest updates, please visit the Producers Guild of America website and follow on social media.

Website: https://www.producersguild.org/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/producers-guild-of-america/

Twitter: @producersguild

1 “Cambridge Global Payments” and “AFEX” are trading names that may be used for the international payment solutions and risk management solutions provided by certain affiliated entities using the brand “Corpay”. International payment solutions are provided in Australia through Cambridge Mercantile (Australia) Pty. Ltd.; in Canada through Cambridge Mercantile Corp.; in Switzerland through Associated Foreign Exchange (Schweiz) AG; in the United Kingdom through Cambridge Mercantile Corp. (UK) Ltd.; in Ireland and the European Economic Area on a cross-border basis through Associated Foreign Exchange Ireland Ltd.; in Jersey and the Channel Islands through AFEX Offshore Ltd.; in Singapore through Associated Foreign Exchange (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. and in the United States through Cambridge Mercantile Corp. (U.S.A.). Risk management solutions are provided in Australia through Cambridge Mercantile (Australia) Pty. Ltd.; in Canada through Cambridge Mercantile Corp.; in the United Kingdom through Cambridge Mercantile Risk Management (UK) Ltd.; in Ireland and the European Economic Area on a cross-border basis through AFEX Markets Europe Ltd.; in Jersey and the Channel Islands through AFEX Offshore Ltd.; in Singapore through Associated Foreign Exchange (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. and in the United States through Cambridge Mercantile Corp. (U.S.A.).

* Subject to credit and compliance approval from the relevant Corpay company.