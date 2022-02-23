QUODD Announces Key Data Partnership with HWA International

JERSEY CITY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--QUODD Financial Information Services ("QUODD"), a business unit of Financeware, a NewSpring Holdings platform company, has announced a key data partnership with HWA International Inc., a provider of trust accounting software to wealth management firms, family offices, banks, trust companies, IRA’s, CPA firms, special needs trusts and not-for-profit foundations. This partnership will provide HWA’s clients with QUODD’s Universal Data solution, an end-of-day market data service fueling global pricing, dividends, corporate actions and reference data on comprehensive asset classes. Complementing this service is an easy-to-use cloud-based platform called Universe+, which is utilized to support research, daily price exception and data validation reporting.

“We want to offer our clients robust market data solutions that meet their workflow needs in the delivery mechanism of their choice,” said Javier Jimenez, CEO of HWA International. “QUODD stood out to us as an excellent data partner because of their high-touch customer service and ability to deliver high-quality, timely and cost-effective data that can be easily customized with the least friction.”

“We are thrilled to team up with a trusted software provider like HWA with solutions that are specifically designed to equip back- to middle-office professionals with tools they need daily to service clients more effectively,” said Bob Ward, CEO of QUODD and Financeware. “Our partnerships are designed to help the end-clients that are requiring timely and accurate information whether used as primary or back-up of mission critical market data content.”

About QUODD

QUODD Financial Information Services provides streaming data solutions as well as comprehensive end-of-day pricing, reference and corporate actions solutions to the global fintech, wealth, investment management, and retirement market. These solutions include seamlessly integrated global listed pricing, dividends and corporate actions content. QUODD is a portfolio company of Financeware, an industry-leading fintech platform company focused on delivering a robust suite of innovative solutions to the financial services market. Learn more at www.quodd.com.

About NewSpring Holdings

NewSpring Holdings, NewSpring's dedicated holding company with a strategy focused on control buyouts and platform builds, brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and resources to take profitable, growing companies to the next level through acquisitions and proven organic methodologies. Founded in 1999, NewSpring partners with the innovators, makers, and operators of high-performing companies in dynamic industries to catalyze new growth and seize compelling opportunities. The Firm manages over $2 billion across five distinct strategies covering the spectrum from growth equity and control buyouts to mezzanine debt. Partnering with management teams to help develop their businesses into market leaders, NewSpring identifies opportunities and builds relationships using its network of industry leaders and influencers across a wide array of operational areas and industries. Visit NewSpring at www.newspringcapital.com.

About HWA International Inc.

HWA International provides reliable, innovative and flexible software solutions for efficient portfolio management and trust operations with exceptional and personal client service. HWA International has been a recognized leader in providing trust accounting software to bank trust departments, non-for-profit foundations, private fiduciaries, family offices, colleges/universities, religious organizations, independent trust companies, guardianships, special needs trusts, law firms, CPAs, international banks, and global and offshore entities since 1977.