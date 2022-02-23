Buffalo Sabres Select Alida to Create Winning Fan Experiences

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alida, a leader in Total Experience Management (TXM), today announced that the Buffalo Sabres have chosen Alida to gather continuous customer feedback that will inform innovative business decisions and enhance the experience for their fans.

“Our fans are the heartbeat of our organization and this service will enhance our ongoing efforts to capture and implement our fans’ feedback,” said John Durbin, SVP of marketing and business strategy for Pegula Sports & Entertainment. “The insights we gain through our partnership with Alida will deepen our connection to Buffalo and to our great fans.”

Today’s sports industry is fueled by the support of fans. Prioritizing customer feedback in a timely manner then becomes vital to assure strong and ongoing engagement. Within the first two weeks of establishing Alida Surveys within their current operations, the Buffalo Sabres have begun to create and maintain intuitive feedback loops to understand the changing preferences and needs of their customers. These collected insights will be used to inform strategic business decisions on engaging with their fans, and improving the overall brand and fan experience in and outside the game.

“In the ever-evolving and fast-paced sports market, the Sabres stand out because of their true commitment to their fans,” said Ross Wainwright, CEO at Alida. “The team places immense value on the voice of their customers and is committed to using those insights to create impactful business growth. We are thrilled to support the Sabres as they continue to expand their Customer Experience (CX) initiatives and build long-lasting relationships with their fans.”

With Alida TXM, brands can go beyond traditional Voice of the Customer (VoC) by augmenting their insight efforts, empowering companies to make business decisions with their customers and not for them. Alida Surveys, included within the TXM product suite, offers brands a comprehensive and intuitive ad hoc solution that allows them to learn about their customers’ experiences in a way that uncovers undeniable truths that need action.

To learn more about the Alida TXM platform, visit https://www.alida.com/products.

About Pegula Sports & Entertainment

Pegula Sports & Entertainment (PSE) streamlines key business areas across all Pegula family-owned sports and entertainment properties including the Buffalo Bills, Buffalo Sabres, Buffalo Bandits, Rochester Americans, Rochester Knighthawks, LECOM Harborcenter and ADPRO Sports. PSE aims to be a leader in the sports and entertainment industry by bringing together the individual resources, capabilities and talents of each of its entities to create a cohesive and sustainable brand that together represents the Pegula family’s interest. PSE’s mission is to achieve long term success through teamwork while constantly striving for excellence and placing fans first in all that we do to ensure our brands create memorable experiences.

About Alida

Alida believes in a world where customers are respected as the ultimate source of truth. Because knowing the whole truth about your customers—even the parts that are hard to hear—can help companies make better decisions that drive long-term customer loyalty and growth. With the Alida Total Experience Management (TXM) Platform, leading brands like HBOMax, Adobe, Red Bull, and J.Crew turn their customer truth into action to power exceptional customer, employee, product, and brand experiences.

Founded in Vancouver, Canada over 20 years ago as Vision Critical, Alida now serves the globe with its visionary software and team of 500+ experts across 11 countries.

Join us on our mission to reimagine the experience at www.alida.com and @alidaCXM