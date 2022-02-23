Interrad Medical and Eloquest Healthcare Partner to Expand U.S. Sales of SecurAcath

PLYMOUTH, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Interrad Medical, Inc., a privately held medical device company, announces it has formed a strategic partnership with Eloquest Healthcare to accelerate the growth of SecurAcath sales in the U.S. Together, the companies will provide hospitals and clinicians with the proven benefits of the SecurAcath to improve outcomes and reduce total medical expenses.

“We are excited to have the SecurAcath included with Eloquest’s complimentary, problem-solving products,” said Joe Goldberger, President and CEO of Interrad Medical, Inc. “Eloquest Healthcare is known for delivering innovative solutions that improve the standard of care with an emphasis on infection prevention and improved patient care, making them an excellent partner for Interrad Medical.”

“Securement-related catheter complications, including infections and dislodgements, are unacceptably high,” said Tim O’Halla, President and CEO of Eloquest Healthcare. “Current catheter securement methods of sutures and adhesive devices have shown to have higher complication rates than the SecurAcath. The innovative SecurAcath device is a perfect fit with our mission to improve the standard of care while reducing total cost of patient care.”

The SecurAcath is the only subcutaneous catheter securement device in the world. Just one SecurAcath lasts the life of the line and can significantly reduce risk of catheter-related infections, dramatically decrease catheter dislodgement and migration, decrease catheter replacement costs, and lower total cost of patient care. SecurAcath has more positive clinical evidence and guidance support than any other catheter securement device. Learn more at securacath.com.

About Interrad Medical, Inc.

Plymouth, Minnesota-based Interrad Medical, Inc. is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of medical devices designed for minimally-invasive interventional and surgical procedures. The lead product, the SecurAcath Subcutaneous Anchor Securement System (SASS), is a revolutionary new method for catheter securement that does not require sutures or adhesives. For more information about Interrad Medical and the SecurAcath device visit securacath.com.

About Eloquest Healthcare

Eloquest Healthcare, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ferndale Pharma Group, Inc. that is focused specifically on serving hospitals, their healthcare practitioners, and patients. Eloquest Healthcare delivers intuitive solutions that complement treatment protocols and address goals related to improving patient outcomes, quality of care delivered and cost avoidance. More information can be found at www.eloquesthealthcare.com.

