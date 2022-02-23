Chargeurs Protective Films Appoints John Turner as Managing Director of Americas

DAYTON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chargeurs Protective Films (CPF) today announced the appointment of John Turner as Managing Director of the Americas and a member of the Executive Committee. An expert in building high-performing teams, Turner will lead all business functions within North and South America in support of Chargeurs’ global growth strategy and will report directly to Etienne Petit, CEO of Chargeurs Protective Films.

“I’m happy to welcome John to our Chargeurs Protective Films Executive Committee as the new head of our Americas business,” said Etienne Petit. “His professional experience along with his strong performance management and leadership skills will help drive growth for the business. All the best to John in this exciting new role.”

Turner joined the Chargeurs Protective Films division of Chargeurs Group in 2018 as the Commercial Director for Novacel Performance Coatings, Inc. (NPC) After just a year, he was promoted to General Manager. Under his leadership, Turner reshaped the commercial strategy for NPC while launching a disciplined innovation process for new product development that has fueled double-digit growth since his appointment.

Prior to joining CPF, John spent nearly a decade at Avery Dennison where he held various leadership roles in operations and supply chain management. Most recently, he managed Avery Dennison’s global supply chain for heat transfer label and paper product lines with a total revenue responsibility of more than $600 million.

Turner holds a BS in Business Administration with a concentration in Supply Chain Management and International Business from the Haslam College of Business at the University of Tennessee.

“Chargeurs Protective Films continues to lead the temporary surface protection market through sustainable product innovation that consistently delivers high performance products for our customers,” said Turner. “As the new Managing Director for the Americas, I look forward to working with our exceptional team to execute our growth strategy over the coming years while delivering great value to our customers and shareholders.”

ABOUT CHARGEURS PROTECTIVE FILMS

Chargeurs Protective Films is the world leader in temporary surface protection with a global footprint consisting of 18 sites and 4 research and development labs that serve more than 3,000 clients across 80 countries. Its parent company, Chargeurs, is based in France and serves clients in more than 90 countries. Chargeurs employs over 2,000 employees across 45 countries on five continents.