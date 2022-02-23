BENOCS Selects Anodot’s Zero Touch Network Monitoring Platform to Enhance the Customer Experience

ASHBURN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Anodot, the autonomous business monitoring company, announced a technology partnership with BENOCS to help Internet Service Providers (ISPs) manage content delivery networks (CDNs) network traffic and identify problems before they impact customer service and negatively affect revenue. As CDNs make up an increasingly larger portion of network traffic, ISPs are starting to rely on Anodot and BENOCS to spot anomalies in network traffic patterns that manual dashboards or threshold alerts can't detect. Using Anodot, BENOCS will further expand its analytics services to its global ISP customer base.

Network evolution has created a lack of visibility and collaboration between ISP networks and CDNs. This lack of transparency can create bottlenecks, especially during peak times. Using artificial intelligence and machine learning, Anodot learns normal traffic patterns, detects anomalies, and creates real-time alerts based on deviations from normal network traffic.

“Anodot has a holistic approach to network monitoring that is based on correlation across multiple network types, layers, and domains,” said Amir Kupervas, Telecom Managing Director, Anodot. “This approach to monitoring will help provide BENOCS greater visibility to analyze the complex network traffic patterns created by the interplay between ISPs and CDNs. Anodot’s network monitoring solutions can deliver real-time alerts for BENOCS faster than manual and static dashboards, helping BENOCS remediate network failures before they impact revenues.”

Anodot’s zero-touch network monitoring platform seamlessly integrates with AI and existing data while automating cross-layer network performance and service experience. The platform collects all types of data, at any scale, and uses AI/ML to correlate anomalies across the entire telco stack. This approach detects service-impacting incidents in real time, enabling telco companies, like BENOCS, to protect their revenue and improve service experience—reducing the number of alerts by 90% and reducing time to resolve incidents by 30%.

BENOCS helps ISPs facilitate optimal network traffic conditions and improve their network visibility through an automated mapping-data exchange with CDNs. Using a top-down approach and Anodot’s network monitoring tools across multiple dimensions, BENOCS can quickly identify traffic anomalies, potentially exposing new business opportunities for its customers. BENOCS’ flow-based model of alerts makes it easy for even non-highly skilled people to identify potential network failures.

“Modern network traffic is incredibly complex, especially in today's environment of fast-growing CDNs and continuing waves of COVID-related shutdowns. Such factors have dramatically altered when and where network service is needed,” said Stephan Schroeder, CEO, BENOCS. “Anodot’s network monitoring layered on top of our analytics solution will enable us to take a significantly stronger, proactive approach to network monitoring, eliminating blind spots and reducing time to detection and resolution. The combined solution will help our customers avoid network failures that can impact revenue, customer experience, and OpEx.”

About Anodot

Anodot’s Business Monitoring platform uses machine learning to constantly analyze and correlate every business parameter, providing real-time anomaly alerts and forecasts in their context. Fortune 500 companies, from digital business to telecom, trust Anodot’s patented technology to reduce time to detection and resolution for revenue-critical issues by as much as 80 percent. Anodot is headquartered in Virginia and Israel, with sales offices worldwide. To learn more, follow Anodot on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About BENOCS

BENOCS GmbH – a spin-off of Deutsche Telekom – is a small company with big plans to revolutionize the way network traffic is managed. Their intelligent and fully automated solutions fit networks of any size and provide ISPs as well as CDNs strategic ways of coping with growing network traffic. With BENOCS Analytics, network operators, transit and wholesale carriers, Hosting and CDNs gain end-to-end visibility of their entire traffic flows. For more information: www.benocs.com