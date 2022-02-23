Billtrust Announces Coupa as a Referral Partner and Business Payments Network (BPN) Provider

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Billtrust (NASDAQ: BTRS), a B2B accounts receivable automation and integrated payments leader, announced today that Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP), a leader in business spend management, has joined Billtrust’s Business Payments Network (BPN) as a provider and the Billtrust Partner Program where Coupa can refer businesses to Billtrust’s complete order-to-cash solution. With BPN, Coupa will enable customers to accelerate and automate electronic payments to Billtrust’s network of suppliers, distributors and vendors while scaling virtual credit card adoption.

“We’re proud to partner with Billtrust, a leader in helping companies transition from cumbersome paper invoicing and check acceptance, to efficient electronic billing and payments,” said Roger Goulart, executive vice president of Business Development and Alliances at Coupa. “BPN gives Coupa customers access to thousands of additional suppliers, enabling them to streamline both supplier and buyer payments. We’re proud to be able to maximize our clients’ growth potential by helping them drive more electronic spend including virtual credit cards.”

Coupa joins BPN following Billtrust surpassing $1 billion in supplier invoices delivered to accounts payable (AP) portals in 2021, its largest single-year total and a 58% increase over 2020. The dramatic rise can be attributed to increased BPN adoption, which began enabling invoice presentment to AP portals in addition to its existing payment and remittance acceptance capabilities.

“With digitization being a critical component of a forward-looking payments strategy, we are excited to welcome Coupa as both a BPN provider and referral partner,” said Flint Lane, CEO, Billtrust. “Not only does Billtrust gain a powerful partner and a leading business spend management provider, but Coupa is now able to offer their customers a distinct advantage in the marketplace by maximizing supplier electronic payments through BPN.”

About Billtrust

Billtrust (NASDAQ: BTRS) is a leading provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. Accounts receivable is broken and relies on conventional processes that are outdated, inefficient, manual and largely paper based. Billtrust is at the forefront of the digital transformation of AR, providing mission-critical solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoice delivery, payments and remittance capture, invoicing, cash application and collections. For more information, visit Billtrust.com.

About Coupa Software

Coupa is the cloud-based Business Spend Management (BSM) platform that unifies processes across supply chain, procurement, and finance functions. Coupa empowers organizations around the world to maximize value and operationalize purpose through their business spend. To learn more about Coupa, visit www.coupa.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

