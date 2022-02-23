Test Prep Company Combats Stress and Burnout to Drive Exam Performance

Study Essentials is free with the purchase of any Knopman Marks course. In less than one hour, Dave Meshkov will teach you strategies to maximize your FINRA exam prep and accelerate your study process.

Study Essentials is free with the purchase of any Knopman Marks course. In less than one hour, Dave Meshkov will teach you strategies to maximize your FINRA exam prep and accelerate your study process.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Knopman Marks Financial Training, a leading securities licensing exam prep company, announced today the launch of Study Essentials, a new course now included with all training. At a time when burnout and heightened stress affect workers and learners across many industries, Study Essentials helps financial professionals gain mastery of exam content and their state of mind. Students learn strategies to manage anxiety, improve focus, and perform at their best under pressure.

“As educators, we felt an urgency to address the mounting stress we’re seeing in our students, along with mental health challenges during the pandemic, and fragmented attention spans from digital overload,” said Liza Streiff, CEO of Knopman Marks Financial Training.

Dave Meshkov, head of course design, explained, “We developed Study Essentials to teach students how to learn from a place of calm and confidence. We give them a foundation for success that they can apply on exam day and throughout their careers.”

Knopman Marks surveyed more than 300 analysts and associates joining Wall Street who participated in a four-week Study Essentials pilot in August 2021. The survey results demonstrate the power of essentials training to manage stress and support performance, Streiff said. Knopman Marks trains thousands of students joining Wall Street each year.

For these students, the benefits of Study Essentials are clear:

68% of students surveyed at the start of Study Essentials described how they were feeling as “stressed,” “anxious,” and “burnt out.”

98% of students surveyed at the end of Study Essentials said they were "likely" or "very likely" to apply its principles on exam day.

of students surveyed at the end of Study Essentials said they were “likely” or “very likely” to apply its principles on exam day. 99% of students surveyed at the end of the course characterized techniques taught—such as setting a vision and intention, applying high-performance hacks, and nurturing the body-brain connection—as beneficial for their professional and/or personal lives.

Instilling Good VIBES

Study Essentials offers a unique approach to exam prep, instilling “good V.I.B.E.S.” in the learning process, said Meshkov, referring to an acronym for a technique that helps students unlock exponential motivation. In measuring the impact of Study Essentials, Knopman Marks found that candidates who received a one-on-one coaching call from an instructor before their exam passed their exam 12% more often. In fact, the lower a candidate’s practice scores, the greater the impact of the coaching call. These calls serve to boost self-confidence and address mindset rather than exam content. Find more details about the approach here.

The Study Essentials course:

Helps students develop strategies to manage anxiety and perform under pressure

Offers a high-performance prep primer to study more in less time

Provides steps to transform self-doubt into confidence

Helps students learn how to learn in the most efficient way possible to drive pass rates

to learn in the most efficient way possible to drive pass rates Emphasizes the fundamentals of diet and rest/sleep

The Confidence Connection

Knopman Marks has long understood the importance of training the whole student and for years has tracked the impact of confidence on exam performance. Students report an average increase of 93% in confidence related to exams before and after training with Knopman Marks.

“We wanted to help manage the anxiety and self-doubt that can get in the way of students applying what they know on exam day,” Streiff said. “Now more than ever, that anxiety needs to be met with concrete tools to ensure our students can walk into their exam with confidence.”

About Knopman Marks Financial Training

We deliver unrivaled FINRA exam prep to financial professionals. We have helped hundreds of thousands of candidates pass their licensing exams on the first attempt, and our pass rates are consistently the highest in the industry. Visit www.knopman.com to learn more about how our word-class training and experienced instructors help students unlock their potential to succeed on their exams and in their careers. Learn more about Study Essentials here.