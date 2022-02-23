Juniper Networks 400G Platform Deployed by Sparkle for High-Speed International Connectivity and Enhanced User Experience

MILAN, Italy--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Juniper Networks, (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced that Sparkle, the first international service provider in Italy and among the top global operators, has deployed Juniper’s 400G solutions to meet increasing bandwidth demands reliably and cost-effectively. In addition, Juniper’s experience-first network solution supports Sparkle’s sustainability goals through power and space savings in its points of presence.

With its global Tier-1 IP Transit backbone “Seabone”, Sparkle is a Top 5 global IP player, providing high-speed and reliable Internet connectivity to ISPs and content providers worldwide. The service is delivered over an advanced proprietary network of over 600,000 km of fiber including major regional systems in Europe, the Mediterranean and the Americas, plus ownership of major international submarine cables. As Sparkle continues to innovate in the cloud era, Juniper Networks’ 400G solution helps Sparkle fulfill its mission to provide “bandwidth hungry” customers with customized solutions that deliver a superior end-user experience, competitive cost and top performance in the international telecommunications market.

News Highlights:

Juniper’s technology enables Sparkle to reduce space and power consumption in its core PoPs. 400G connections are also easier to manage with fewer overall ports. Juniper’s innovative silicon advancements reduce watts consumed per gigabit, allowing for high speed data transmissions at lower power levels.

Sparkle has deployed Juniper’s PTX Series Routers, high-performance, cloud-optimized platforms that enable smooth migration to 400G while delivering the bandwidth, flexibility and maturity that comes with Juniper’s latest generation silicon.

The PTX Series offers ultra-high port density, 400GbE support, flexible filtering and a reliable network operating system that has been powering generations of high-performance solutions.

400G technology provides Sparkle with a new level of scale. 400G optical transceiver modules deliver a lower cost-per-bit by delivering the same bandwidth in less physical space. A 400G-capable network is a key step for Tier-1 providers like Sparkle, who are grappling with relentless traffic growth.

Supporting quotes:

“The 400G platform from Juniper will be a key tool in our ongoing challenge to match constantly growing traffic demands at very competitive price-per-port in the context of premium space and power costs, without sacrificing reliability and features. In addition, the better economy of scale and a denser configuration supports the high standard for eco-sustainable design and energy efficiency to which we work.”

- Enrico Bagnasco, Chief Technology Officer, Sparkle

“Juniper is pleased to support customers like Sparkle as they balance their sustainability journey with achieving their commercial goals and customer experience requirements. We share Sparkle’s vision of having a significantly positive impact on the environment and believe that innovation in sustainable technology is as important as reducing our environmental footprint.”

- Raj Yavatkar, Chief Technology Officer, Juniper Networks

