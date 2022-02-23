Tanium and Carahsoft Join Forces to Provide Public Sector with Real-time Visibility, Comprehensive Control, Rapid Response

KIRKLAND, WA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tanium, the platform that organizations trust to gain visibility and control across all endpoints, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership with the common goal to help the public sector successfully manage, secure and protect networks. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as a government distributor of Tanium’s industry-leading endpoint management and security platform, currently available through Carahsoft’s NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V contracts and the company’s reseller partners.

“The public sector is being challenged to drastically enhance its endpoint management capabilities, prioritize its security posture and improve its overall cyber hygiene,” said Tanium SVP of Public Sector, Teddra Burgess. “Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s (CISA) directives demonstrate the growing level of concern and determination to thwart future large-scale attacks that have crippling effects on agencies and organizations. We look forward to playing a pivotal intricate role in delivering tools that empower federal, state and local government sectors.”

The Tanium platform empowers IT operations and security teams to securely manage critical information stored across millions of endpoints around the world, and across a distributed workforce. By providing endpoint management and security through a patented communications architecture, Tanium reduces IT complexities, improves efficiencies, and aligns operations and security teams.

“Tanium’s addition to the Carahsoft robust cybersecurity solutions portfolio strengthens the arsenal of tools Government agencies can rely on and delivers the real-time visibility, control and rapid response they need to improve their cyber hygiene and strengthen their security posture,” said Craig P. Abod, President at Carahsoft. “We are proud to work with Tanium and support our reseller partners as they bring these technology solutions to market and help bridge the gaps between IT operations and security functions.”

Enabling security and IT teams to analyze the state of their endpoints across the enterprise, retrieve data on their current and historical states, and execute changes from a centralized control plane - within seconds - has become even more essential to the strength and resilience of public sector organizations as cyber and ransomware threats become increasingly sophisticated.

Tanium platform is available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NCPA Contract NCPA01-86, E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA. For more information, contact the Tanium team at Carahsoft at (703) 871-8505 or tanium@carahsoft.com.

About Tanium

Tanium is the platform that the most demanding and complex organizations trust to gain visibility and control across all endpoints in on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments. Tanium addresses today’s increasing IT challenges with high fidelity endpoint data — giving IT operations, security and risk teams confidence to quickly manage, secure and protect their networks at scale. Nearly half of the Fortune 100, top retailers and financial institutions, and multiple branches of the U.S. Armed Forces trust Tanium to help see and control every endpoint, everywhere. That’s the power of certainty. Tanium has been named to the Forbes Cloud 100 list of “Top 100 Private Companies in Cloud Computing” for six consecutive years and ranks on FORTUNE’s list of the “Best Large Workplaces in Technology 2021.” Visit www.tanium.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement, and more.

Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.