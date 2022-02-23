i2c and Swell Team Up to Enable Next Generation Financial Products

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--i2c Inc., a leading provider of digital payment and banking technology, today announced its strategic relationship with Swell Financial Inc., Colorado-based developer of the Swell App, which will include features to automatically control spending, tackle debt, and more.

Built on i2c’s best-in-class global platform, Swell’s Shoreline API infrastructure enables tight integration and instant funds transfer between deposit accounts, credit, and other financial products. i2c will power Swell’s debit and credit products so that Swell customers can seamlessly move their money within the platform instantly, securely, and reliably.

“i2c and Swell believe in the power of technology to accelerate financial inclusion, and this is a big step toward providing equal access to financial products for customers of all types,” said Jim McCarthy, president of i2c Inc. “We’re thrilled to be leveraging our agile platform to enable Swell as they reimagine financial services with a customer-first mindset.”

“I’ve been in financial services for my entire career and saw a troubling pattern of banks providing great services to wealthy customers only,” said Kevin Dahlstrom, founder & CEO of Swell. “With i2c’s global expertise, we can now help what I call ‘the other 95%’ to make the same smart ‘Money Moves’ as the wealthy.”

In a community survey conducted by Swell, the fintech found that 99% of those polled did not feel that traditional banks helped them proactively make smart financial moves such as reducing debt, increasing income, and making investments. In addition, 94% trusted financial advice from Twitter over their banks. Swell hopes to use technology to better serve these consumers and their financial needs.

About Swell Financial Inc.

Swell Financial Inc. is the developer of the Swell App, which is designed to help working Americans make the same “Money Moves” as the wealthy. The Swell App includes several groundbreaking features to help customers automatically control spending, tackle debt, and more. Join the Swell Community at www.SwellMoney.com.

About i2c Inc.

i2c is a global provider of highly-configurable payment and banking solutions. Using i2c's proprietary "building block" technology, clients can easily create and manage a comprehensive set of solutions for credit, debit, prepaid, lending and more, quickly and cost-effectively. i2c delivers unparalleled flexibility, agility, security and reliability from a single global SaaS platform. Founded in 2001, and headquartered in Silicon Valley, i2c's next-generation technology supports millions of users in more than 200 countries/territories and across all time zones. For more information, visit www.i2cinc.com and follow us at @i2cinc.