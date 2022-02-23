Coro Health, LLC Announces New Vice President of Spirituality

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Coro Health, the leading provider of therapeutic music and spiritual support in the healthcare industry, announced the hiring of Hillary Geisler, MA, as Vice President of Spirituality.

Hillary spent over two decades in the High Tech/Content Management industry, and the last 10 years in Spiritual Care as a spiritual director, awareness coach and leadership consultant.

Hillary will oversee CoroFaith, an inter-faith digital therapeutic streaming service providing individualized spiritual support continuity for people in various healthcare settings such as hospitals, long-term care, treatment centers and aging-in place communities. CoroFaith draws from a broad spectrum of faith and wisdom traditions (Catholic, Christian, Buddhist, General Spirituality, Jewish & Islam) to offer prayers, meditations, sacred texts, education, interactive spiritual exercises and more.

“Clinical research continues to show the benefits of spiritual support in healthcare. At the same time, the pastoral care industry has been greatly hindered by Covid, creating a massive gap in spiritual support service,” said Co-Founder, David Schofman. “We are very excited to have Hillary join our team and lead the evolution of CoroFaith.”

“As a fellow seeker, I am very passionate about the influence of spirituality in providing meaning, purpose and belonging in every stage of life,” shared Geisler. “I feel like my background in technology, product development, marketing and spirituality all have culminated into this great opportunity to help shape CoroFaith. I hold great reverence for all faith and wisdom traditions and look forward to expanding a diverse and inclusive spiritual program with CoroFaith.”

Hillary has a BA in English from the University of Texas, Austin and an MA in Spiritual Formation from Seminary of the Southwest. She is the co-founder of the Institute for Soul-Centered Life and Leadership.

About Coro Health, LLC

Coro Health, a digital therapeutics company based in Austin, Texas and is the leading provider of therapeutic music and spiritual support within the healthcare industry. Serving over 5,000 locations, Coro Health is the industry leading therapeutic streaming service and has been clinically proven to reduce agitation and depression. For more information or a demonstration, please visit www.corohealth.com or email Hillary@corohealth.com.