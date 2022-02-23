SYNAPS Dx Partners with Millennial Caregiver App I-Ally: Expands Awareness of Early, Differential Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s Disease, Empowers Care Decision-Making

ROCKVILLE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SYNAPS Dx (SDx), a privately held company focused on the research, development and commercialization of diagnostics for neurodegenerative disorders and conditions, including Alzheimer’s Disease (AD), announces its partnership with I-Ally, a community-driven web app that saves millennial family caregivers time, reduces stress and enables informed decision-making by providing services that fulfill their unique needs.

“This collaborative partnership will raise awareness of new options to identify AD earlier in people diagnosed with dementia. This aligns with our goal of putting patients on the right path as early in the disease as possible, when it matters most for caregivers,” says Lucinda Koza, founder and CEO, I-Ally, noting that DISCERN™ is a viable option to both identify AD in people living with dementia and also to differentiate AD from other forms of dementia. “This partnership aligns with our mission to provide the resources, support, advocacy and innovation needed to empower and engage the growing population of millennial family caregivers. Insights gained from the DISCERN test can help patients and caregivers cut through the overwhelming confusion that exists about the wide array of dementia symptoms, which might otherwise take years to sort out.”

Millennials are 40% more likely to be taking care of an aging parent and comprise over one-third of multi-generational family caregivers. An estimated 5.8 million Americans aged 65 and older are living with AD. Although AD is the most common type of dementia, there are many other kinds, including multiple strokes, Parkinson’s disease, Lewy body dementia, Huntington’s disease and B12 deficiency.

Frank Amato, CEO and president, SDx, states, “We are delighted to partner with I-Ally to help empower caregivers to get a diagnosis quickly to rule out or rule in AD for their loved one and gain peace of mind.”

About SYNAPS Dx

SYNAPS Dx is a privately held company focused on the research, development and commercialization of diagnostics for neurological disorders and conditions, including Alzheimer’s Disease. The Company offers DISCERN™, the first accurate, minimally invasive test for the definitive diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease (AD) versus other forms of dementia. SYNAPS Dx’s laboratory is certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) as qualified to perform high complexity clinical laboratory testing. If you are a physician or a patient looking for more information on the DISCERN™ test, visit https://discerntest.com/. For more information on the Company, visit https://www.synapsdx.com/. Contact: info@synapsdx.com.