Brave Good Kind Announces National Distribution of its Tender Chicken Bars at Sprouts Farmers Market

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--K2 Ventures, a Boston-based startup that launched a new snack brand called Brave Good Kind (BGK) last year, has announced that its Tender Chicken Bars will be distributed at more than 350 Sprouts Farmers Market locations nationwide starting this February.

First launched online in spring of 2021, Brave Good Kind (BGK) is on a mission to reimagine healthy on-the-go snacking and designed especially for women and kids. With succulent flavors – Original, Teriyaki and Hot Honey – BGK Tender Chicken Bars are made with real, nourishing ingredients such as antibiotic-free chicken and spices. They are all-natural, a good source of protein, gluten-free, and contain no MSG or added nitrates. BGK Tender Chicken Bars are deliciously tender and easy to eat, offer a better snacking experience, and are more filling than other standard snacks that are loaded with sugar and carbs. They’re perfect for on-the-go adventures such as hiking, running and road trips, but without the sugary spikes of energy from guilt-inducing ingredients.

Meat snacks have grown steadily over the past five years, according to a recent IRI survey, with over $3.5 billion in sales, and the market is projected to reach $4.9 billion this year. Thanks to the rise in popularity of high protein diets, meat snacks are a top performing segment in the savory snack category, however more than 90% of the options available are made from beef. Not only does beef have high saturated fat content, it also has the highest carbon footprint of all food sources. Chicken produces 90% less of a carbon footprint than beef, according to a study by Joseph Poore and Thomas Nemecek (2018), making Brave Good Kind Tender Chicken Bars a conscious and environmentally friendly choice.

“We are thrilled to announce our national partnership with Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM). We share a common goal to serve health-conscious consumers with better-for-you products that are good for them and good for the world. We are excited to bring our flavorful all-natural BGK Tender Chicken Bars to consumers across the country and offer America a better snack experience,” said Prabal Chaudhri, President and Founder of K2 Ventures. “Not only do our Tender Chicken Bars provide consumers with a better snack choice to power them through the day, they are also the perfect sustenance snack that provides portion control. With 65% less fat than standard potato chips and 30%-40% less sugar than standard granola bars, these are ideal on-the-go snacks where every bite is filled with positivity.”

BGK Tender Chicken Bars (0.8oz per bar) boast 8g protein, 4-5g carbs and less than 6g sugar per bar. They will retail for $2.99, however as part of Sprouts’ launch promotion consumers will be able to purchase two Tender Chicken Bars for $4. Brave Good Kind Tender Chicken Bars and Bites are also available for purchase on Amazon and the Brave Good Kind website.

About K2 Ventures

K2 Ventures is a Boston-based start-up that is looking to make protein and functional foods a cornerstone in everyone’s daily diet, and inspiring more people to eat healthy and live well.