Cohere Capital Completes Strategic Growth Investment in Boostability, a Leading Digital Marketing Technology and Services Company

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cohere Capital, a Boston-based private equity firm focused on investing in leading tech-enabled middle market companies, announced that it has made a strategic growth investment in Boostability (the “Company”). Cohere Capital partnered with management and existing investor H.I.G. Growth Partners to accelerate the Company’s development and further enhance the value proposition for its large, growing customer base.

Headquartered in Lehi, Utah, Boostability provides digital marketing technology and services to small and medium-sized businesses (“SMBs”) with a focus on search engine optimization (“SEO”). The Company’s proprietary software and customer-facing technology enables Boostability to deliver on fulfillment, content sourcing, partner integration, and customer campaign transparency at scale globally.

Gavan Thorpe, Boostability CEO, commented, “We are excited to partner with the Cohere team as they have unique experience in our end market as well as dexterity with tech-enabled digital marketing businesses. We believe Cohere is the ideal partner to help us scale our technology platform.”

Nik Shah, Cohere Capital Managing Partner and Co-Founder, added, “Boostability is at a very exciting inflection point in their growth. We are thrilled to support them as they take their highly scalable proprietary technology platform to more SMB customers around the world.” Daniel Gedney, Cohere Capital Principal and Co-Founder, added, “We couldn’t be more excited to partner with this innovative and industry leading team.”

Boostability was represented in this transaction by KPMG Corporate Finance LLC.

About Boostability

Boostability is a leading provider of high quality, affordable, and scalable digital marketing solutions to the underserved SMB market. The Company currently has operations in 12 countries working through over 300 channel partners while serving over 18,000 active customers. For more information, visit: www.boostability.com.

About Cohere Capital

Cohere Capital is a Boston-based private equity firm focused exclusively on middle market growth companies. Cohere Capital has a flexible mandate across growth markets, but primarily targets recapitalizations and growth investments in rapidly growing technology-enabled services companies. For more information, visit: www.coherecapital.com.