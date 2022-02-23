With COVID Still Causing Problems in Maumee Classrooms, and Throughout Ohio, It May Be Time for a Permanent Switch to Online School

MAUMEE, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enrollment is open tomorrow for the 2022-23 school year at the Ohio Virtual Academy (OHVA), an accredited, full-time online public charter school authorized by the Ohio Council of Community Schools that serves students in grades K through 12 as part of the Ohio public school system.

At the career learning-focused school, students can pair a solid academic foundation with hands-on learning experiences in growing career fields like Business, Engineering, Health, and IT. Whether their path leads them directly into the workplace, to the military, or to higher education, career learning provides students with the skills they need to get there.

The 2022 school enrollment season comes in the midst of yet another COVID surge nationwide, leaving parents scrambling for ideas. According to some reports, more parents than ever are looking at ongoing online options for their families.

“After safety, the one thing parents in Ohio want for their children in school is consistency. OHVA has been doing this for 20 years and have the staff, systems, and curriculum in place to keep your child moving forward, no matter what happens next,” said Dr. Kristin Stewart, Head of School at OHVA.

An online public-school program, OHVA is available tuition-free to students in grades K-12 who reside most anywhere in the state. Many families and students choose OHVA because it provides an alternative to traditional brick-and-mortar education. Athletes, advanced learners, and students seeking a bullying-free environment can balance a full academic course load along with extracurricular pursuits or medical needs.

Students and families are encouraged to attend an online information session hosted by the school. More information on the school, how to enroll, and a schedule of upcoming events can be found at ohva.k12.com.

About Ohio Virtual Academy

Ohio Virtual Academy (OHVA) is an accredited, full-time online public charter school authorized by the Ohio Council of Community Schools (OCCS) that serves students in grades K through 12. As part of the Ohio public school system, OHVA is tuition-free and provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more information about OHVA, visit ohva.k12.com and follow on Facebook.