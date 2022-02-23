With COVID Still Causing Problems in Modoc Classrooms, and Throughout Indiana, It May Be Time for a Permanent Switch to Online School

MODOC, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enrollment is open tomorrow for the 2022-23 school year at the Indiana Digital Learning School (INDLS), a full-time, public-school program throughout the state, and an online program of the Union School Corporation.

At the career learning-focused school, students can pair a solid academic foundation with hands-on learning experiences in growing career fields like Agriculture, Arts, Criminal Justice, Communications, Business, Education, Health Sciences, Public Safety, and IT. Whether their path leads them directly into the workplace, to the military, or to higher education, career learning provides students with the skills they need to get there.

The 2022 school enrollment season comes in the midst of yet another COVID surge nationwide, leaving parents scrambling for ideas. According to some reports, more parents than ever are looking at ongoing online options for their families.

“Parents need options, they need help, and we are here to sort it out for them. INDLS is well established in Indiana and with K12’s 20 years of experience we are able to offer consistent, uninterrupted, high-quality education to keep your child learning,” said Elizabeth Sliger, Head of School at INDLS.

An online public-school program, INDLS is available tuition-free to students in grades K-12 who reside anywhere in the state. Many families and students choose INDLS because it provides an alternative to traditional brick-and-mortar education. We welcome all students seeking a bullying-free environment in which students can balance a full academic course load, competitive eGaming Teams & virtual clubs with extracurricular pursuits or medical needs.

INDLS is now accepting enrollments for the 2022-2023 school year. To learn more about INDLS and how to enroll, visit indls.k12.com or download the Stride K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices - where families can enroll, prepare for the first day of school, and monitor students’ academic progress throughout the school year.

About Indiana Digital Learning School

Indiana Digital Learning School (INDLS) is an online public-school program of the Union School Corporation, serving students across the state of Indiana. INDLS is tuition-free and provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more information about INDLS, visit indls.k12.com.