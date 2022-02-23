7 For All Mankind Celebrates Self-Expression with New Campaign featuring Cara Delevingne

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--7 For All Mankind—a division of Delta Galil Industries, Ltd. (DELT/Tel Aviv Stock Exchange) and originators of the premium denim category—launches its newest campaign with British actress, philanthropist, entrepreneur, and style icon Cara Delevingne. This partnership is a natural fit for the brand, which is female-led and seeks to empower strong, entrepreneurial women who use their influence to support important causes. Throughout her career, Cara has proudly demonstrated her originality, unique style, and free spirit, all of which are reflected in the new campaign. Fashion has become less structured as a result of the pandemic, and the Spring/Summer 22 campaign reflects this new lifestyle, embracing a carefree attitude, while still maintaining a refined and effortless feel.

“Having recently celebrated our 20th Anniversary, we look towards the post-pandemic future with a sense of optimism that will set the foundation for our evolution, while staying true to our DNA. The effortless style of our denim, the attention to fit, and our obsession with innovation will continue to be central to our vision,” said Francesca Toninato, CEO of 7 For All Mankind. “Beyond that, we find inspiration from the world around us and strive to support people through giving back and working with those who are making a difference, like Cara Delevingne.”

The Spring 2022 collection is a delicate tease of the romantic 70s clashed with a hint of minimalist 90s to create a distinctly modern interpretation suited for now. Styled together with the comfort trend of today, the collection honors timeless tradition while challenging convention with modern fits and sustainable fabrications, coming to life through three key stories: Take Flight, Easy Fits and No Filter Denim.

The Take Flight collection, filled with optimism and lightness, is about creative expression. It embodies this new idealism with its symbolic bird design and decorative embroidery. Truly unique, the collection delights with the unexpected.

Easy Fits redefines casual elegance with its modern approach towards fit. Laid back, comfortable, and slouchy, the collection draws inspiration from the 90s era of denim, revisiting iconic and recognizable shapes. Easy Fits is thoughtful design with a low-key, kicked-back attitude made for today’s mood.

Lastly, No Filter Denim flatters and fits the wearer just as they are, #NoFilterRequired. Designed with triple core yarn for freedom and a flexible fit that embraces all of you, the collection is all about body positivity and empowerment. Made with sustainable cotton, this story is about empowering people to make great clothing choices that can help minimize our collective impact on the planet.

“Denim is a fantastic, enduring style statement and an essential part of how I express my style,” says Cara Delevingne. “I am excited that 7 For All Mankind is creating more inclusive fits and embracing responsible practices in their designs. 7 is showing us how leading fashion brands can shape a better future.”

As part of the Delevingne partnership and campaign, 7 For All Mankind has donated to The Cara Delevingne Foundation, while jointly developing content to bring awareness to the causes her foundation supports. These include Covid relief, women’s shelters, food banks, mental health, LGBTQ+, and healthcare, and organizations such as The Trevor Project, GLAAD, No Kid Hungry, Feeding America, and The Getty Covid Relief.

The Spring/Summer 2022 collection launches globally on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. The collection will be sold online at www.7ForAllMankind.com, all 7 For All Mankind store locations, and exclusive retail partners.

About 7 For All Mankind®

7 for All Mankind®, a division of Delta Galil Industries, is the world’s premiere brand of denim innovation and lifestyle products. Founded in 2000, the Los Angeles brand pioneered the premium denim industry and quickly earned critical acclaim due to its innovation in fit, fabric and finish. The 7 For All Mankind® brand offers denim, sportswear and accessories collections for men, women and kids. Products are sold in freestanding 7 For All Mankind® stores, online at www.7ForAllMankind.com, and in luxury department and specialty stores in over 80 countries worldwide. For more information about the 7 For All Mankind® brand, please visit: www.7ForAllMankind.com.