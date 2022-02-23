Xperi and Micron Enter Into License Agreement for Hybrid Bonding

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Adeia, the newly launched brand for the IP Licensing business of Xperi Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: XPER) (“Xperi”), today announced that Xperi Corporation entered into a new, multi-year agreement with Micron Technology Inc. (“Micron”), a world leader in innovative memory solutions that transform how the world uses information. Micron now has access to Adeia’s hybrid bonding IP to enhance next generation memory devices.

“We are thrilled to extend our relationship with Micron, providing access to our broad semiconductor intellectual property portfolio, including our foundational hybrid bonding innovations,” said Jon Kirchner, CEO, Xperi. “As the industry continues to shift toward advanced 3D technologies and architectures to scale performance and functionality, we remain well-positioned as a recognized leader in hybrid bonding.”

Adeia has pioneered fundamental advances in the semiconductor industry over the last 30 years. With a large and growing portfolio of intellectual property covering hybrid bonding, semiconductor packaging and semiconductor processing technologies, Adeia licenses and partners with leading semiconductor companies around the world.

