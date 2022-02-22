D.A. Davidson Acts as Exclusive Financial Advisor to ActivePipe on Its Sale to MoxiWorks

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--D.A. Davidson & Co. announced today that it has served as exclusive strategic and financial advisor to ActivePipe, a leading lead nurturing platform for real estate professionals, in its sale to MoxiWorks, a portfolio company of Vector Capital.

Founded in 2014 and based in Melbourne, Australia, ActivePipe has transformed the way in which real estate brokerages and agents nurture leads. ActivePipe’s platform uses predictive AI technology to effortlessly automate the workflow around delivering relevant, highly personalized content that allows brokerages and agents to stay in touch and top of mind with all potential clients, empowering users to unlock opportunities within their database.

“The ActivePipe team are innovators at heart as they continue to leverage cutting-edge product capabilities to deliver impressive growth over the last few years,” said Ken Marlin, vice chairman of Technology Investment Banking at D.A. Davidson. “As digitization and automation further proliferate across the sector, we are excited for what lies ahead for the combined company.”

“Ash and the ActivePipe team have done a fantastic job in building the preeminent lead nurturing platform globally across the real estate technology ecosystem,” said Aalap Merchant, managing director, co-head of Technology Investment Banking at D.A. Davidson. “We are thrilled to see ActivePipe partner with MoxiWorks and Vector Capital and look forward to what lies ahead for this partnership.”

ActivePipe operates in three countries and supports more than 2,500 brokerages and more than 40,000 agents, including leading platforms like RE/MAX, Sotheby’s International Realty and Ray White. Over the years, ActivePipe has been backed by premier investors including NAB Ventures, Firemark Ventures (IAG), PieLAB Ventures, Second Century Ventures, AS1 Growth Partners and Asia Principal Capital.

“We are incredibly excited for this transformational partnership with MoxiWorks and Vector Capital. The team at D.A. Davidson was vital in this journey and we are thankful for their advice and expertise,” said Ash Farrugia, co-founder and CEO of ActivePipe. “Their deep understanding of our industry, combined with their transaction execution capabilities and critical thinking resulted in a terrific outcome for ActivePipe and its shareholders.”

This transaction highlights the ongoing success of D.A. Davidson’s Technology Investment Banking practice, which completed 57 transactions representing approximately $11.4 billion in value in 2021. D.A. Davidson’s Investment Banking division is a leading full-service investment bank that offers comprehensive financial advisory and capital markets expertise. The group has extensive transaction experience serving middle market clients worldwide across four industry verticals: consumer, diversified industrials, financial institutions and technology.

Together with its European strategic partner, MCF Corporate Finance, D.A. Davidson originates and executes transatlantic M&A transactions under the common brand of D.A. Davidson MCF International.

