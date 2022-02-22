Allison Transmission Makes Investment in Marian University’s New School of Engineering

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional and electrified vehicle propulsion solutions and the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions for commercial and defense vehicles, is pleased to announce a $250,000 commitment to Marian University in support of the E.S. Witchger School of Engineering. Marian is dedicated to providing students with excellent teaching and learning in the Franciscan and liberal arts traditions.

The E.S. Witchger School of Engineering is currently recruiting students and will open to its inaugural class in Fall 2022. The school will offer Bachelor of Engineering degrees rooted in the liberal arts with the goal of graduating a diverse pipeline of talented leaders. The E. S. Witchger School of Engineering will seek to distinguish itself as a contemporary program centered around hands-on learning with a consistent design thread throughout the curriculum.

“Allison is proud to support Marian University in its mission to develop students of all backgrounds into skilled engineers who will positively influence their industries and communities for years to come,” said Ryan Milburn, Vice President of E-Mobility Engineering, Allison Transmission. “We know firsthand the impact that engineers can have on innovation, and we look forward to continued collaboration with the university and its next generation of leaders.”

A new, state-of-the-art building that will house the engineering school is currently under construction and will open to students in Fall 2023. The facility is designed for creative collaboration with innovative makerspaces and active learning labs where students can work together to design, assemble, manufacture and test their projects. Allison’s investment will directly support the opening of the new building. Ryan Milburn will also be elected to the E. S. Witchger School of Engineering’s Board of Visitors.

“Marian University is thrilled to be partnering with Allison Transmission as we embark on opening the E.S. Witchger School of Engineering,” said John Finke, Vice President for Institutional Advancement, Marian University. “Through this new program, our goal is to have significant economic impact in Indiana by bringing more diversity to the field of engineering.”

Marian University is committed to building a more diverse workforce through the creation of pathway programs that inspire students from underserved and underrepresented backgrounds to consider careers in the STEM fields. The university’s goal is to have approximately 400 students enrolled in the engineering program by Fall 2026.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission is a leading designer and manufacturer of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles, the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions, and a leader in electrified propulsion systems that Improve the Way the World Works. Allison products are used in a wide variety of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (school, transit and coach), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction applications) and defense vehicles (tactical wheeled and tracked). Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. With a presence in more than 150 countries, Allison has regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil, manufacturing facilities in the USA, Hungary and India, as well as global engineering resources, including electrification engineering centers in Indianapolis, Indiana, Auburn Hills, Michigan and London in the United Kingdom. Allison also has more than 1,400 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. For more information, visit allisontransmission.com.