Ingles Markets, Incorporated Announces New Chief Financial Officer

ASHEVILLE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ: IMKTA) is pleased to announce the promotion of Patricia (Pat) E. Jackson to Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective February 23, 2022. Pat will replace Ronald B. Freeman who recently retired as CFO after successfully serving Ingles and our communities for nearly 17 years.

Pat has been our Controller since she joined Ingles in 2010. Prior to that, she was the CFO of Sisters of Mercy Services Corporation. Pat is a licensed CPA and holds a Master’s Degree in Accounting. We have valued her contributions at Ingles and are pleased to continue to benefit from her finance background and leadership expertise.

“We are proud to promote Pat Jackson as our new CFO. We look forward to her effective leadership and sound judgment helping us maintain our strong financial posture,” said Robert P. Ingle II, Chairman of the Board.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated is a leading grocer with operations in six southeastern states. Headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina, the Company operates 198 supermarkets. To learn more about Ingles Markets and their efforts to end hunger and aid in the education of children, visit ingles-markets.com.