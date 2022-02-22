Intercontinental Exchange Announces Strategic Investment in tZERO Group, Inc.

NEW YORK & ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of mortgage technology, data and listings services, announced today that it is making a strategic investment in tZERO, a leader in blockchain innovation and liquidity for digital assets. In connection with ICE’s investment in tZERO, David Goone, a longtime member of ICE’s management team and currently ICE’s Chief Strategy Officer, will join tZERO as its next Chief Executive Officer and will serve on tZERO’s Board of Directors.

Goone, who joined ICE in 2001, will continue to serve ICE and its Chairman and CEO, Jeff Sprecher, in a consulting capacity.

“David Goone was present at many of ICE’s milestone moments and deals over two decades, a key player on our management team as we built our world-class trading, clearing and data infrastructure and product line, and has been a steward of our problem-solving culture,” said Jeff Sprecher, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Intercontinental Exchange. “David’s leadership and his mastery of trading, data, and clearing technology will be a big asset as tZERO begins its next chapter leading the growth and adoption of next-generation market infrastructure.”

During his tenure at ICE, Goone developed and managed many of the company’s product lines and oversaw ICE Benchmark Administration, which has administered LIBOR and the global gold and silver fixings. He has served on many of ICE’s subsidiary exchange boards and represents ICE on several industry boards, including the Depository Trust Clearing Corporation (DTCC), Options Clearing Corporation (OCC), and the National Futures Association (NFA). Goone also served as Vice Chairman of CETIP S.A. until its merger with B3 exchange in Brazil.

tZERO, through a wholly owned subsidiary, operates an SEC-regulated alternative trading system (ATS) and broker-dealer in the digital asset space, and is a technology firm with the goal of democratizing access to capital markets. tZERO brings together issuers and financial firms seeking a transparent, automated, digitally enabled marketplace and investors seeking access to unique private assets, public equities, cryptocurrencies, and other digital assets, including non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Terms of ICE’s investment in tZERO, which will make ICE a significant minority shareholder in tZERO, are not being disclosed, and the financial impact of the transaction will not be material to ICE or impact ICE’s capital return plans. Other participants in tZERO’s fundraising round include Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK), an original investor in tZERO, and Medici Ventures, L.P., a blockchain-focused fund whose general partner is an entity affiliated with Pelion Venture Partners, among others.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks to connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes that offer our customers access to mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and operational efficiencies. We operate exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, and clearing houses that help people invest, raise capital and manage risk across multiple asset classes. Our comprehensive fixed income data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers capitalize on opportunities and operate more efficiently. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming and digitizing the U.S. residential mortgage process, from consumer engagement through loan registration. Together, we transform, streamline and automate industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading “Key Information Documents (KIDS).”

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as filed with the SEC on February 3, 2022.

Source: Intercontinental Exchange

ICE-CORP