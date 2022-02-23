Audubon Engineering Company Awarded LNG Interconnect Contract in Louisiana

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Audubon Engineering Company LP has been awarded a contract to provide engineering and construction management services for a major greenfield liquefied natural gas (LNG) interconnect on the Louisiana Gulf Coast. Regulated by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), this pipeline project will move between 1.5 and 2.0 Bcf/d of gas to serve as the main supply of an LNG export facility.

Audubon, a global leader in the design, construction, and delivery of LNG production solutions, successfully completed the front-end engineering in 2021. Under this new contract, Audubon will provide detailed engineering and design of a transmission pipeline and associated infrastructure to provide gas for a major LNG facility.

Backed by our integrated offshore and pipeline teams, Audubon is leading the project from our Louisiana and Texas offices in collaboration with FERC, a major LNG export company, and a major interstate gas transmission company.

Dave Beck, managing partner at Audubon Engineering Company LLC, said, “We look forward to bringing our project execution capabilities and extensive LNG track record to this project. LNG is an important component of our energy transition strategy, and we are proud to leverage our expertise to support the operation.”

Increasing demand for LNG

According to American Press, LNG demand is expected to rise by up to 50% by 2030, and Southwest Louisiana is positioned to be a major supplier of this resource.* As the world accelerates low- and zero-carbon energy resources, Louisiana is seeing increased investment in LNG infrastructure to capitalize on its abundant natural gas supply.

For more than two decades, Audubon has worked alongside our customers to make LNG production even more efficient and reliable. The Louisiana LNG project adds to our growing experience list for clients who are interested in maximizing ROI of this high-demand, low-carbon energy resource.

Continuing our legacy in Louisiana

This project builds on our deep roots in Louisiana. Our operational bases in Metairie, Mandeville, and Lafayette have provided customers with local support and global LNG expertise for years. Some of our past LNG projects in the state include engineering services for an LNG facility, a transmission compressor station project in South Louisiana, and a greenfield LNG production facility in Port Allen.

We’re also is pleased to have made Louisiana State University’s ROARING 10 list in 2021 and for ranking #11 in the ENR Texas & Louisiana Top Design Firms list in 2020, which demonstrate our integral work in the Louisiana community.

Looking to the future

With the increase in infrastructure capabilities this project provides, in addition to the state’s strategic location on the Gulf Coast, Louisiana can expand its potential for additional investment. This project highlights the strength of LNG as a global resource for clean, efficient energy and will help increase Louisiana’s presence on the world stage.

Audubon is honored to support this initiative, the state of Louisiana, and its role in helping to meet society’s long-term energy demands.

* Source: American Press, “LNG export heavyweights: Cameron Parish has become a major world player,” 2021.

