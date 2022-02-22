Chevron, Bunge Announce Definitive Agreements to Create Joint Venture

SAN RAMON, Calif. & ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chevron U.S.A. Inc., a subsidiary of Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX), and Bunge North America, Inc., a subsidiary of Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG), today announced the signing of definitive transaction agreements to create their previously announced joint venture. The new venture will create renewable feedstocks leveraging Bunge’s expertise in oilseed processing and farmer relationships and Chevron’s expertise in fuels manufacturing and marketing. The agreements are subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval.

Bunge’s soybean processing plants in Destrehan, Louisiana and Cairo, Illinois will be contributed to the joint venture with Chevron contributing approximately $600 million in cash. Plans include approximately doubling the combined capacity of these facilities from 7,000 tons per day by the end of 2024. The joint venture may also explore opportunities in other renewable feedstocks, as well as in feedstock pretreatment.

“Partnering with Chevron, a global leader in energy, is a significant step forward in building the capability to make changes at scale to help reduce carbon in our own and our customers’ value chains,” said Greg Heckman, Bunge CEO. “I am confident that our shared networks, global footprint and expertise is the right partnership to build a successful long-term and low-cost enterprise that will help meet the demand for next generation, renewable fuels.”

Under the agreements, Bunge will operate the facilities; Chevron will have purchase rights for the oil to use as a renewable feedstock to manufacture transportation fuels with lower lifecycle carbon intensity.

“Chevron expects to create the capacity to produce 100,000 barrels per day of renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel by 2030,” said Mark Nelson, executive vice president of Downstream & Chemicals for Chevron. “By taking this first step in securing a predictable supply of renewable feedstocks in partnership with Bunge, we are positioning ourselves to meet that goal and supply our transportation customers with lower lifecycle carbon intensity fuels.”

About Chevron

Chevron is one of the world’s leading integrated energy companies. We believe affordable, reliable and ever-cleaner energy is essential to achieving a more prosperous and sustainable world. Chevron produces crude oil and natural gas; manufactures transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and additives; and develops technologies that enhance our business and the industry. We are focused on lowering the carbon intensity in our operations and seeking to grow lower carbon businesses along with our traditional business lines. More information about Chevron is available at www.chevron.com.

About Bunge

At Bunge (NYSE: BG), our purpose is to connect farmers to consumers to deliver essential food, feed and fuel to the world. With more than two centuries of experience, unmatched global scale and deeply rooted relationships, we work to put quality food on the table, increase sustainability where we operate, strengthen global food security, and help communities prosper. As the world’s leader in oilseed processing and a leading producer and supplier of specialty plant-based oils and fats, we value our partnerships with farmers to improve the productivity and environmental efficiency of agriculture across our value chains and to bring quality products from where they’re grown to where they’re consumed. At the same time, we collaborate with our customers to create and reimagine the future of food, developing tailored and innovative solutions to meet evolving dietary needs and trends in every part of the world. Our Company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and we have almost 23,000 dedicated employees working across approximately 300 facilities located in more than 40 countries.

