Pana is Working With Visa to Deliver the Next Innovation in Banking for Hispanics in USA

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pana, a Latino-focused neobank, today announced that it has joined Visa’s Fintech Fast Track program, speeding up the process of integrating with Visa, a world leader in digital payments, allowing Pana to more easily leverage the reach, capabilities, and security that VisaNet, the company’s global payment network, offers. Through Fast Track, Pana is now able to address key pain points millions of Hispanics in the USA have experienced when it comes to banking and money management.

“ Among the Hispanic community, banking is a group thing — it is experienced through a communal approach to expenses and family sharing,” said Pana’s CEO & co-founder Piero Núñez-del Risco. “ That’s why we are building an easy to open digital bank account through which users with shared needs can connect and perform basic banking transactions currently outside their reach.”

The team, led by Piero, former Head of Scotiabank’s Digital Factory in Caribbean and Central America and Luis Peña, its CTO and co-founder, have a proven track-record in digital banking and technology as well as a powerful link to the Hispanic community in the USA.

Visa’s Fintech Fast Track Program provides startups like Pana the ability to access Visa’s growing partner network, and experts who can provide guidance in helping them get up and running in the most efficient way possible. Learn more about Visa’s Fintech Fast Track program at https://Partner.Visa.com.

“ By joining Visa’s Fast Track program, exciting Fintechs like Pana gain unprecedented access to Visa experts, technology, and resources,” said Terry Angelos, SVP and Global Head of Fintech, Visa. “ Fast Track lets us provide new resources that rapidly growing companies need to scale with efficiency.”

