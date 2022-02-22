MEDIA ALERT: WEBINAR: Improving the Quality of Behavioral Health and Addictions Services in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Greenspace Health and the California Council of Community Behavioral Health Agencies (CBHA) are excited to announce their first educational webinar, Improving the Quality of Behavioral Health and Addictions Services in California. This webinar initiates the beginning of a partnership, which will play a pivotal role in building the momentum of Measurement-Based Care (MBC) in California by creating opportunities for members to learn about MBC, its impact on client outcomes and how it can be easily implemented into clinical practice. This webinar is open to anyone interested in learning more about MBC. If you’d like to attend, you can register here.

Significant clinical benefits of Measurement-Based Care have been proven in research, and its proliferation in clinical practice is growing. There have been game-changing technological strides made over the last few years that have helped enable the widespread adoption of MBC, allowing for positive transformation of how behavioral health and addictions services are accessed, measured and delivered.

In this webinar, Jeremy Weisz, CEO of Greenspace Health, will provide an overview of MBC, speak to its current body of research, and discuss the clinical impact MBC is making for clients, clinicians and clinics across the US.

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, February 24, 2022

Time: 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. PST

Link to Register – Virtual Event via Zoom

ABOUT GREENSPACE MENTAL HEALTH

Greenspace transforms mental health systems by improving the way that behavioral health and addictions services are accessed, measured and delivered. Its Measurement-Based Care Platform enables mental health providers and organizations to implement consistent evidence-based measurement into their practice. This model significantly impacts client results; while generating valuable data for organizations to improve care. For more information, please visit www.greenspacehealth.com.

ABOUT CALIFORNIA COUNCIL OF COMMUNITY BEHAVIORAL HEALTH AGENCIES

CBHA is a statewide association of non-profit agencies dedicated to providing mental health and substance use disorder programs and services to those in need across the state of California. CBHA is dedicated to the proposition that the people of California deserve a rational and comprehensive community-based behavioral health system that is adequately funded to serve those in need. They are the voice of their member agencies at the state Capitol, and with state agencies, and the federal government. CBHA’s goal is to ensure that federal, state, and county programs can support integrated healthcare services for people of all ages. For more information, please visit www.cccbha.org.