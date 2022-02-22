Forsee Power Renews Its Technological Partnership with LG Energy Solution for the Launch of its ZEN 42 High Energy Battery Systems

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Forsee Power (FR0014005SB3 – FORSE – the « Company ») (Paris:FORSE), the expert in smart battery systems, is partnering once again with the South Korean manufacturer LG Energy Solution, who will provide it with very high energy density cells to be integrated into its ZEN 42 battery systems. Forsee Power is a main customer of the new LG Energy Solution cell dedicated to intensive use, offering an excellent total cost of ownership for vehicle operators.

LG Energy Solution, world leader in advanced battery technologies

With 30 years of experience in the production of advanced electrochemical cells, LG Energy Solution is positioning itself in the energy industry of the future by developing advanced solutions for automotive batteries, mobility and IT batteries that respect the environment. The Korean manufacturer is developing next-generation cells based on innovative technologies and continuous investments in R&D.

Committed to offering its customers the best combination of power and energy, Forsee Power once again relies on the expertise of LG Energy Solution: the Korean leader has developed a lithium-ion NMC electrochemical cell based on new technologies of materials that meet the highest safety standards. The pouch cell is dedicated to commercial and industrial applications, which are more intensive and demanding than passenger cars.

“Amid the growing calls to cut tailpipe emissions around the world, LG Energy Solution believes the renewed partnership with Forsee Power will help generate green energy,” said Dong-Myung Kim, Executive Vice President of LGES Advanced Automotive Battery Division.” “We believe the strategic cooperation will work as a major milestone in tackling EU’s eco-friendly commercial vehicle sector.”

FORSEE ZEN 42, the first ever battery pack to use the new LG cell

Forsee Power is the valued customer of LG Energy Solution to use this new cell.

Integrated into the high energy ZEN range, the ZEN 42 is a night charging battery pack for heavy-duty all-electric and hybrid vehicles. It is a modular 42 kWh system whose mechanical design has been optimized for integration into the roof and rear of vehicles. It offers 20% more energy density compared to ZEN 35, in the same format.

Its very good energy density allows vehicles to operate all day without being recharged. In addition, the LGES cells that are integrated into the battery pack provide excellent lifespan, offering an excellent total cost of ownership (TCO) to manufacturers and customers with intensive commercial or industrial use.

180 Heuliez buses soon equipped with Forsee Power‘s ZEN 42

In July 2021, Forsee Power was awarded –through its partner IVECO HEULIEZ– the biggest lot in the call for tenders launched by RATP as part of its Bus2025 plan to make the Paris bus fleet more ecological. Forsee Power will therefore equip 180 HEULIEZ GX 337 ELEC standard buses with its new ZEN 42 battery systems.

Both committed to the fight against climate change, Forsee Power and LG Energy Solution offer OEMs solutions to support them in the transition to zero-emission mobility thanks to ZEN 42.

The Korean leader is very committed to sustainable development and has just joined the Responsible Business Alliance (RBA), rewarding its sustainable approach throughout its supply chain. The manufacturer actively engages in social responsibility by thoroughly integrating global expectations into its management strategy with respect to five critical sections of the RBA code - work, health and safety, environment, business ethics and management systems.

"Forsee Power is constantly improving its offer to adapt its innovations to the market needs while limiting the environmental impact of its products. With LG Energy Solution, Forsee Power offers battery systems that will further lower the carbon footprint of its customers’ vehicles thanks to significant gain in energy density. Our battery systems can then be integrated into second life solutions for stationary energy storage applications further extending the battery life and lowering its environmental impact. Our mission, with our suppliers, is to offer manufacturers and cities sustainable solutions, optimizing the life of our batteries, both in the vehicle's first life and in the second life” explains Christophe Gurtner, Chairman and CEO of Forsee Power.

Forsee Power batteries are produced at its industrial site in Chasseneuil-du-Poitou in France. Dedicated to the manufacture of batteries for European heavy transport (road, rail and marine), the site already employs 200 people.

About Forsee Power

Forsee Power is a French industrial group specializing in smart battery systems for sustainable electric transport (light vehicles, off-highway vehicles, buses, trains and ships). A major player in Europe, Asia and North America, the Group designs, assembles, and supplies energy management systems based on cells that are among the most robust in the market and provides installation, commissioning, and maintenance on site and remotely. Forsee Power also offers financing solutions (battery leasing) and second-life solutions for transport batteries. The Group recorded revenue from sales of EUR 72.4 million in 2021 and has more than 600 employees.

For more information: www.forseepower.com | @ForseePower

About LG Energy Solution

LG Energy Solution is a global leader delivering advanced lithium-ion batteries for Electric Vehicles (EV), Mobility & IT applications, and Energy Storage Systems (ESS). With 30 years of experience in advanced battery technology, it continues to grow rapidly towards the realization of sustainable life. With its robust global network that spans the US, Europe, Asia, and Australia, LG Energy Solution is more committed than ever to developing innovative technologies that will bring the future energy a step closer. Under its ESG vision "We CHARGE toward a better future," LG Energy Solution is doing its utmost to prioritize environment, fulfil social responsibilities and shape sustainable future. For more information, please visit https://www.lgensol.com.